The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old teen

77

Florida man, 20, claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

The teenager who won $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has been identified as 20-year-old Shane Missler from Florida.

Missler came forward on Friday to claim the lone winning ticket in the second largest jackpot won by a single ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Missler "A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won," the Florida Lottery said. "He said he just had 'a feeling' that he might."

Moments after the announcement, Missler's Facebook page was quickly flooded with congratulations messages.

Shane, who will take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Ridge Road in Pasco County.

When asked what he plans to do with the jackpot, Shane said, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.