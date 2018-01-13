The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old teen

By Odero Charles Saturday, January 13th 2018 at 00:12
Florida man, 20, claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

The teenager who won $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has been identified as 20-year-old Shane Missler from Florida.

Missler came forward on Friday to claim the lone winning ticket in the second largest jackpot won by a single ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

 

Missler  "A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won," the Florida Lottery said. "He said he just had 'a feeling' that he might."

 

Moments after the announcement, Missler's Facebook page was quickly flooded with congratulations messages.

Shane, who will take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Ridge Road in Pasco County.

When asked what he plans to do with the jackpot, Shane said, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

Next Story
World's oldest footballer extends contract
RELATED STORIES
Women football: Falcons ready for top league
Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches
Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season
LATEST STORIES
Kenya’s uphill task against SA: Coach has high hopes ahead of tomorrow’s opener

National squad returns to the global showpiece after 16-year absence

Women football: Falcons ready for top league

Trans Nzoia Falcons are optimistic of a good as they make a debut in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League

Obiri shoots down rivals at Air Base: KDF parades best talent at cross country meet

Youngster Kering stuns rich field to win men’s race.

Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches

Chelsea will cooperate with any investigations into allegations of racism and bullying made against former coaches Graha

Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to commit his long-term future to the club, saying there is a possibility that

The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old teen

The teenager who won $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has been identified as 20-year-old Shane Missler from Florida.

More Stories
Women football: Falcons ready for top league

Trans Nzoia Falcons are optimistic of a good as they make a debut in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League

Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches

Chelsea will cooperate with any investigations into allegations of racism and bullying made against former coaches Graha

Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to commit his long-term future to the club, saying there is a possibility that

The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old teen

The teenager who won $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has been identified as 20-year-old Shane Missler from Florida.

World's oldest footballer extends contract

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who will turn 51 next month, renewed his contract with Yokohama FC on Thursday, ex

Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng joins Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna

Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has joined Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

Kagere tops list in battle for top prize

Kagere tops list in battle for top prize

Alexis Sanchez 'snubs last-ditch Manchester United bid' to force through transfer to rivals City

Alexis Sanchez 'snubs last-ditch Manchester United bid' to force through transfer to rivals City

Neymar strikes as PSG reach League Cup semis

Neymar strikes as PSG reach League Cup semis

N'Golo Kante crashes £20,000 Mini on way to Chelsea's goalless draw with Arsenal in Carabao Cup

N'Golo Kante crashes £20,000 Mini on way to Chelsea's goalless draw with Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Many players opt to go back to former clubs

    Thu 11th Jan 2018

  • Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng joins Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • World's oldest footballer extends contract

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old teen

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Women football: Falcons ready for top league

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Everton owner says Lukaku exit was influenced by 'voodoo message'

    Wed 10th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea frustrated by Arsenal stalemate

    Thu 11th Jan 2018

  • N'Golo Kante crashes £20,000 Mini on way to Chelsea's goalless draw with Arsenal in Carabao Cup

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenyans shine at the Eastern Africa Junior Tennis Championships in Nairobi
    Nakuru RFC make quick changes set to over turn their defeat KCB as they head to Black Blad
    World 5,000M Champion Helen Obiri claims Kenya's defense forces cross country championships
    Timu ya Kenya yabombea katika mashindano ya tenisi