Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool

By Mirror Tuesday, January 9th 2018 at 12:32

Cristiano Ronaldo is never low key but his luxury mansion is incredible even by his own standards.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Real Madrid star has a home equipped with a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury swimming pool to remain active away from the training ground.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A gender-neutral nursery is also on site for his children, while you don't have to look far for his stunning collection of super cars.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Even the small details are over the top with monogrammed blankets to sleep with - basically, it's a dream property. 

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Here are more photos:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cristiano relaxing at home.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool

The Real Madrid star has a home equipped with a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury swimming pool

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool

The Real Madrid star has a home equipped with a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury swimming pool

