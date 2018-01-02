Liverpool defender Flanagan pleads guilty to assault

77

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleaded guilty to assault on Tuesday following an incident in the city centre last month.

Flanagan, 25, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court to answer a charge that he assaulted his partner Rachael Wall on Duke Street in the early hours of Dec. 22.

Judge Wendy Lloyd set a sentencing date of Jan. 17 and added that Flanagan faced a community penalty, several British media reports said.

"It is not that simple in domestic violence, they are in a relationship and presumably in love, yet this young lady has been shown a significant degree of violence," the judge was quoted as saying.

Flanagan was questioned by the police and charged with "common assault" on Dec. 27 before being released on conditional bail.

The Liverpool-born player has made 51 senior appearances for the Merseyside club but has struggled for game time in recent seasons, with his only appearance this campaign coming in the League Cup defeat to Leicester City in September.