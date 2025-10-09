×
Rugby union, SHA start health and wellness promotion drive

By Winfrey Owino | Oct. 9, 2025
Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga, Ibrahim Alio, Director of Corporate Services at SHA, and Thomas Odundo, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Rugby Union..

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has officially entered into a partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to promote health, fitness, and overall well-being through sport.

The signing ceremony, held at the KRU Grounds, was witnessed by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga, Ibrahim Alio, Director of Corporate Services at SHA, and Thomas Odundo, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Rugby Union.

Speaking during the event, Dr Oluga stated that the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and preventive healthcare for all Kenyans.

“We have officially partnered with the Kenya Rugby Union because there is no better expression of comprehensive well-being than through sport,” said Dr Oluga.

“The story of the Social Health Authority embodies the full well-being of the healthcare system and the people we serve.”

He noted that the partnership is designed not only to promote the SHA brand but also to strengthen engagement with the sporting community, thereby expanding health awareness and access to care.

Dr Oluga highlighted that many rugby players have already registered with SHA, and an increasing number of young people have voluntarily chosen SHA as their preferred health plan, underscoring growing confidence in the new healthcare model.

“This partnership is forged on merit, trust, and shared purpose, demonstrating how collaboration between health and sport can help build a stronger, healthier nation,” he added.

The partnership underscores the Ministry of Health’s commitment to leveraging sport as a platform for health promotion, youth engagement, and community well-being.

