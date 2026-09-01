Kenyan coffee farm earns regenerative agriculture certification

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Kiganda Coffee Estate manager Paula Kabubi receives the Rainforest Alliance Regenerative Agriculture Standard certification. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

A new certification for a Kenyan coffee farm could open a higher-value market for producers as global buyers increasingly seek coffee grown using environmentally and socially responsible practices.

Kiganda Coffee Estate farm has become the first farm in Africa to receive the Rainforest Alliance Regenerative Agriculture Standard certification, a milestone that could give its coffee greater access to premium markets and attract buyers willing to pay more for sustainably produced coffee.

The 65-hectare estate, managed by Coffee Management Services, produces an average of 110 to 120 tonnes of green coffee annually, equivalent to about six containers. Most of its coffee is exported to Europe and the United States.

Coffee Management Services Group General Manager Martin Ngare, said certification can translate into better returns because regenerative farming practices can improve coffee quality and increase the proportion of higher-value grades.

“There is always about a dollar difference per kilo on certified coffees as opposed to other coffees,” Ngare said.

He said the benefits go beyond the price premium, arguing that regenerative agriculture was helping the estate maintain more consistent production.

Coffee production traditionally fluctuates from one season to another, with a heavy crop often followed by a significant decline in the following year. Ngare said the practices being implemented at Keganda were helping to flatten these fluctuations and provide more predictable volumes.

This is particularly important for international buyers who need reliable supplies.

“For the customers that buy from us, they need to know if they order six containers of coffee, they can get the same volumes the following year,” he said.

The Rainforest Alliance said the certification should also create an incentive for buyers to support farms making the transition to regenerative agriculture.

Julius Ng’ang’a, Senior Director for Impact Programmes in East and Southern Africa at the Rainforest Alliance, said regenerative agriculture requires investment by farmers and that producers should be rewarded for adopting the practices.

He urged coffee buyers to support certified farms so producers can recoup their investment while creating a sustainable value chain benefiting farmers, businesses and consumers.

At Kiganda, the certification follows changes in how the farm manages its soil, water, crops and pests.

The estate uses organic manure and mulch to improve soil health, while soil analysis guides the application of inorganic fertiliser. It has also introduced water-saving ring basins around coffee trees to reduce evaporation and improve water utilisation.

The farm uses integrated pest management, relying on cultural, biological and mechanical controls before applying approved chemicals only where necessary. Shade and nitrogen-fixing trees are also used to improve soil fertility and biodiversity.

The commercial opportunity comes as climate change places increasing pressure on coffee production through rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall and changing pest patterns.

Dr Tony Maritim, Deputy Institute Director at the Coffee Research Institute, said climate-resilient coffee varieties would be essential as the industry adopts regenerative farming.

He cited Ruiru 11 and Batian among varieties being promoted for their resilience and said the institute is developing new varieties aimed at improving adaptability and resistance to pests and diseases.

Kiganda's farm manager, Paul Kabubi, said certification would also improve conditions for the estate's nearly 200 workers while supporting the long-term sustainability of the farm.

The certification therefore offers Kiganda more than an environmental distinction. It provides a potential route to better-paying markets, more reliable buyers and higher-value coffee while encouraging farming practices designed to sustain production over the long term.