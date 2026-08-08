Certification opens door to global markets for farmers

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Farmers receive the Global Gap Certification from TradeCare Africa CEO Joyce Gema (fourth left) in Kandara, Murang\'a County. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

More farmers' groups in Murang'a are being audited to pave the way for their farm produce to access international markets.

Gatuura Horticulture Farmers’ Cooperative Society, based in Kandara constituency, is the first farmers' group to be certified with the Global Gap Certification to sell its farm produce to European retail outlets upon completion of the verification process conducted by TradeCare Africa.

The process included soil and water tests on the farmers' farms.

TradeCare Africa Chief Executive Joyce Gema said for the farmers to get clearance for their produce to access international markets, they must comply with all the set guidelines.

The CEO said in the past, only registered export companies obtained the certification, locking farmers out of direct access to international markets.

In Murang’a, she said, there are 22 farmers awaiting completion of the clearance process to export their produce to the European markets.

Gatuura Farmers Group, led by their chairman, Lawrence Kiguro, demonstrated a willingness to learn and remained committed, Gema said.

The process involved soil and water testing, regular documentation, farmers' interviews, and farm visits, among other key components, to ensure they have adhered to the regulations set by the buyers.

“It has been a long journey, but Gatuura farmers have been supportive, and today they have the leeway to take their produce to any part of the world through this certification, which will link the farmers with new markets,” said Gema.

“It has been a process, but most of the farmers have remained supportive from the start to completion,” added the chairman, Kiguro, at Kiiri Market in Kandara.

The team later visited a farm in Kiawambutu village, where they inspected an avocado plantation and provided recommendations to ensure best farming practices.

Across Ndiaraini village, farmers are being trained in the cultivation of quality horticultural crops, mangoes, avocados, chillies, and beekeeping, awaiting the completion of the certification process.

Murang'a Avocado Co-operative Society, funded by the World Bank, has engaged two agronomists following the agenda laid out by the leaders Mburu Ngige and John Ruoho.

They said the Global Gap Certification was initially intended exclusively for exporters, but now farmers will obtain it upon audit.

Ruoho termed the certification process "hectic and time-consuming" but added that it is all worth it.

“The auditors test the soil and water in a given locality to ensure what is sold is of quality,” said Ruoho.

The farmers are adopting the Black Soldier Fly concept that supports the waste-for-cash programme.

In the meeting, the farmers regretted the theft of avocados in villages in Kandara and called for action to curb the vice.