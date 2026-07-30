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How climate-smart farming is making Taita a rice powerhouse

By Mercy Kahenda | Jul. 30, 2026
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Farmers practicing climate-smart farming in Taita Taveta County on July 29, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The morning sun is already unforgiving.

Dust blows behind every passing vehicle through the rough feeder roads of Kimorigo Location in Mbogoni Ward, Taita Taveta County.

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Climate-Smart Farming Taita Taveta County River Lumi IFRC And KRCS
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