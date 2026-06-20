Organic farming takes root in Kiambu and Murang'a

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A team of farmers from Vihiga who toured farming practiced agro ecology in Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

More farmers are developing an interest in agroecology farming in the counties of Murang’a and Kiambu, following increased awareness of the benefits of consuming healthy foods.

Under the concept of chemical-free farming, more than 300 farmers converged last week at Ruhiu Organic Farm in Ting’ang’a, Kiambu, to advance their knowledge of value addition for agro-ecology produce to achieve better returns.

The forum was organised by PELUM Kenya, COSDEP and the Kiambu County Government last week, facilitating farmers to sample organically grown foods and beverages.

They were trained by organic farming experts on working without synthetic pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilisers, and introduced to making friendly pesticides through biopesticides that are biodegradable. In the farmers’ training session, soil experts warned of the continued use of synthetic chemicals, which is linked to accelerating soil depletion by destroying microorganisms in the soil, reducing organic matter and weakening fertility.

Margaret Nduta said there was a need for researchers to produce quality animal feed, as many of the stocks in the market are contaminated, thus reducing output.

“We in the agroecology practice need quality animal feeds that comply with the set standards to save our livestock from getting contaminated,” said Nduta.

IPM CEO Dr Nehemiah Mihindo said owing to the increase in lifestyle diseases, more farmers are joining existing organic groups in search of information, eyeing better foods. “Farmers have the capacity to practise organic farming, as more organisations are providing information on agroecology to them, and the majority are successful,” said Mihindo.

Moraa Ratemo, an official from PELUM Kenya, said the farmers are encouraged to venture into value addition for their farm produce to achieve higher returns.

She encouraged the farmers to adopt organic manure, intercropping and other regenerative farming practices as a strategy to restore soil health and thus agricultural productivity.

“The majority of the farmers have made progress after they followed the right farming practice, as the buyers know their interest,” said Ratemo.

Farmers continue to face increasingly unpredictable weather patterns driven by climate change, rising costs of farm inputs such as fertilisers and seeds, and disruptions in global supply chains, which threaten agricultural productivity and household incomes.

In Murang’a County, PELUM Kenya’s initiative drives organic farming and agroecology through grassroots training, value-addition workshops, and policy initiatives.

The network partners with local farmer groups and NGOs to promote regenerative, nutrition-secure, and climate-resilient farming.

Core initiatives include comprehensive support and strategic planning for local farmers, making the county a demonstration hub for organic agriculture. The organisation works closely with local groups, such as KOFAM to showcase organic practices, including the value-addition of herbs and spices.