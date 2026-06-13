Stakeholders in new push to bridge the agri-tech divide

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Onesmus Malinda has been a vegetable farmer for over 15 years, cultivating a variety of crops, including tomatoes, capsicum, dhania (coriander), sukuma wiki (kale) and onions.

Living in the Mutalia area of Matungulu Sub-County in Machakos County, which experiences prolonged dry spells, Malinda relies on irrigation to sustain his farming activities. He pumps water from the River Athi to his farm.

Although drip irrigation would be the most efficient option due to its water-saving benefits, he says it is too expensive, and he cannot afford it.

“I have settled on flooding because that works better as per my finances,” he tells Smart Harvest.

He shares that Tuta Absoluta, a highly destructive tomato pest, has been a major challenge in his farming journey, causing significant losses.

He’s yet to access a technology capable of effectively controlling the pest. He dreams of acquiring dryers to help him preserve vegetables longer while waiting for markets.

Like Malinda, there are millions of farmers who would wish to access various technologies that can make their work easier, safer, increase production, extend shelf life and reduce post-harvest losses.

Yet one of the biggest challenges facing Kenya’s agricultural sector is the low adoption and commercialisation of innovations developed through research.

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) Director-General Dr Patrick Ketiem says through its 16 research institutes and 52 research centres, Kalro has developed more than 50 innovations, with nearly 20 currently ready for commercialisation and large-scale adoption. They include improved crop varieties, livestock technologies and value-addition solutions.

“There are several barriers, including limited awareness, inadequate funding, weak market linkages, and insufficient private sector participation, that continue to hinder the uptake and scaling up of the many readily available innovations,” said Dr Ketiem during a recent pre-conference meeting for the Second Scientific Conference and Expo from June 15 to 19, 2026, and media engagement at Kalro headquarters, Nairobi.

The meeting will bring together farmers, investors, business people, manufacturers, scientists, policymakers, development partners and other stakeholders to explore solutions that can bridge the gap between research, innovation and commercialisation.

Monica Makokha is among farmers who have gained access to various agricultural technologies through partnerships with organisations such as Kalro, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, Kenya Seed Company, the Agriculture Ministry, Western Seed Company, Farm to Market Alliance, and GIZ.

These organisations have trained her on a range of farming technologies, provided some of the innovations and established demonstration plots on her farm where other farmers visit to learn and gain practical experience.

“I may not be aware of all the agricultural technologies available on the market, but I am fortunate to have learnt and adopted some of them on my farm,” Monica says, who is a model farmer in the Buchifi area, Etenje Ward, Mumias West Sub-County, Kakamega County.

As a farmer who grows indigenous vegetables for commercial purposes, Monica struggled with post-harvest losses for many years, until GIZ provided her with a solar dryer, which she now uses to dry vegetables for storage and sale in both immediate and future markets. She also owns a chipper, irrigation hoses, a digital weighing scale, a milling machine, and solar-powered water pumps, donated by development partners. She also uses the technologies to train and mentor fellow farmers.

Monica uses hermetic storage bags to protect grains from pests, solar driers for fruits, vegetables and grains, value-added processing, early maturing crop varieties, drip irrigation systems, water harvesting systems, and organic fertilisers and composting technologies.

Ketiem disclosed that the conference will feature nearly 300 scientific papers and research presentations, alongside technology demonstrations and innovation showcases that will allow farmers and stakeholders to experience research outcomes first-hand.

“One of our key objectives is to discuss the barriers preventing innovations from moving from research institutions to farmers and markets, where they can create wealth and improve livelihoods,” he said.

Ketiem said Kalro has four new certified rice seed varieties currently ready for deployment, with seed multiplication already underway to ensure certified seed reaches farmers.

He also highlighted Aflasafe as one of Kalro’s flagship innovations in the fight against aflatoxin contamination in cereals. It’s produced at Kalro’s Katumani research station. Aflasafe is a biological product designed to control aflatoxins in the field and improve food safety. Ketiem cited funding as one of the major constraints to innovation adoption and commercialisation.

Kalro Board Chairman Dr Thuo Mathenge said the conference is designed to showcase the institution’s innovations, research outputs and technologies while creating opportunities for collaboration and investment.