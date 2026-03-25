Win for farmers as government reduces maize seed prices

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Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe and MD Sammy Chepsiror Kiplagat at the Kenya Seed stand during the Nakuru ASK Show on July 4, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]



Farmers across the country are set to benefit from reduced seed prices after the government announced a subsidy programme aimed at making farm inputs more affordable and increasing food production.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the cost of certified maize seeds from the Kenya Seed Company will drop following a government directive supported by a Sh2 billion subsidy.

Under the new prices, a 1kg packet will retail at Sh260, a 2kg packet at Sh525, a 10kg packet at Sh2,625, and a 25kg bag at Sh6,560.

The move follows a presidential directive from President William Ruto, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

In a letter dated March 23, Agriculture PS Kipronoh Ronoh instructed Kenya Seed Company MD to immediately implement the subsidy programme in order to make seeds affordable to farmers preparing for the current planting season.

“The government has allocated Sh2 billion to the Kenya Seed Company to facilitate the immediate implementation of the maize seed subsidy programme,” Ronoh said.

The intervention comes at a time when many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rains, prompting farmers to begin land preparation and planting activities.

Speaking during an inspection tour of development projects in Trans Nzoia County, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government had responded to concerns raised by farmers and leaders from key maize-growing regions.

“We received concerns from farmers who complained about the high prices of maize seeds. The President has directed the Kenya Seed Company to immediately reduce the prices so that farmers can afford them,” Kindiki said.

He noted that the move is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance food security and increase maize production across the country.

Maize is Kenya’s staple food and a key crop for millions of farmers, particularly in regions such as Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, and parts of Rift Valley commonly referred to as the country’s breadbasket.

According to Kindiki, the government has already taken significant steps to lower the cost of agricultural inputs since 2022, particularly fertilizer prices.

“When we came into office, fertilizer was retailing at about Sh7,000 per bag. Today, farmers can access it at around Sh2,500. Because of this intervention, maize production has increased from 44 million bags in 2022 to about 75 million bags last year,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that reducing seed prices would further boost productivity and ensure farmers are able to plant on time.

“This is a presidential directive and going forward we will continue bringing the prices down. As we reduce fertilizer prices, we will also ensure seeds are affordable so that we produce enough food for our country,” he added.

The subsidy programme is also expected to complement efforts by county governments and lawmakers to ensure farmers, particularly in arid and semi-arid areas, have timely access to seeds during the current rainy season.

Recently, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua urged the Senate Agriculture Committee to push county governments to use emergency funds to procure and distribute seeds to farmers in vulnerable regions.

He noted that the ongoing rains present a narrow but important window for planting, particularly in arid and semi-arid counties where farming seasons are often unpredictable.

“Timely access to appropriate seeds during this period could significantly enhance food production and strengthen food security among vulnerable households,” he said.