Education sector mourns learners killed in Utumishi Girls Academy fire

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Education CS Julius Ogamba, Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen arrive at Utumishi Girls Academy, Gilgil on May 28, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard[

President William Ruto led the nation in mourning the 16 learners who perished in a morning inferno at Utumishi Girls Academy, Gilgil.

The school is barely 5 years since it was officially opened by former Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua as part of efforts to expand access to quality education for children of police officers and other Kenyans.

The Head of State said the government’s immediate priority was supporting affected families and ensuring investigations are completed.

“Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, treatment of the injured and support for their families as investigations continue into the cause of the fire,” said President Ruto.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba described the incident as a devastating tragedy that had shaken the entire country.

“Most unfortunately, sixteen learners lost their lives while several others suffered injuries in the incident. On behalf of the Ministry of Education and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the learners who lost their lives in this sorrowful incident,” said Ogamba.

He said a multi-agency team comprising officers from the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, Gender, Culture and Children Services, alongside Nakuru County officials, had been deployed to provide emergency support and counselling services.

“We wish a quick recovery to those who were injured. We pray that God grants everyone strength and fortitude during this difficult and painful period,” he added.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in a second-floor dormitory housing learners at the school, which has a population of 815 students.

According to Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, the blaze started at around 12:45 a.m. and was contained by 3:00 a.m. through a coordinated emergency response involving the county security team, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Nakuru County Fire Brigade, medical teams and other responders.

“A total of 79 students were injured and rushed to hospital. I am relieved to note that 71 students have since been discharged, while seven remain admitted in stable condition. One student was picked up by a parent,” said Bitok.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot, who visited affected learners and families, said the government would provide psychosocial and trauma support to those affected.

“It was a deeply emotional moment interacting with the learners and their families during this difficult period. We conveyed the Ministry’s solidarity and assured them of our continued commitment to supporting their recovery through psychosocial support, trauma counselling and child protection interventions,” she said. The il-fated dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy that caught fire, claiming lives of more than 15 students, leaving dozens injured on May 28, 2026. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

Education stakeholders across the country also expressed grief while demanding renewed attention to safety in schools.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) National Chairman Willie Kuria said the tragedy had robbed the country of young lives full of promise and potential.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this unfortunate tragedy, which has robbed the nation of young lives full of promise, hope and great potential,” said Kuria.

“The loss of these students is a profound tragedy not only to their families and the school, but also to the entire education sector and the nation at large.”

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), however, raised concerns over what it termed as systemic failures in school safety oversight.

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said the tragedy echoed previous deadly school fires, including those at Moi Girls School Nairobi and Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri.

“We demand accountability for the loss of these precious lives. This accident comes on the heels of fire disasters at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, and Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri,” said Misori.

He argued that repeated tragedies in schools pointed to negligence and weak enforcement of safety standards.

“The top safety concern for every school dormitory is the easy exit of learners in case of emergencies,” he said, adding that other critical issues included safe building materials, ventilation, window sizes and overcrowding in dormitories.

“School safety is an integral and indispensable component of the teaching and learning process. Assuring school safety requires a coordinated approach by all relevant agencies,” Misori stated.