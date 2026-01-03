Kenya's popular mango variety makes comeback to UK market

One of Kenya’s sweetest fruits has landed on British soil.

For the first time, the country recently shipped a consignment of its famous Apple mangoes to the United Kingdom—a milestone that marks the return of Kenyan mangoes to one of the world’s biggest fresh produce markets.

The pilot shipment, flagged off in Nairobi this week, is more than a trade success story. It is proof that Kenya has addressed the long-standing export challenges that once prevented its mangoes from accessing high-value markets.

It also signals renewed confidence in the country’s capacity to meet the UK’s tough food safety and plant health standards.

The UK is a significant mango market, importing approximately 81,000 tonnes annually. As British consumers stocked up for the just-ended festive season, Kenya’s Apple mangoes, known for their bright blush, rich sweetness, and long shelf life, are finally part of that mix.

For Kenyan farmers, this moment has been a long time coming. The Apple mango is not just another variety; it is the country’s pride and most widely grown fruit, making up over 80 per cent of mango production nationwide.

Its rise to prominence is the result of years of work by farmers, researchers, and exporters who have invested heavily in improving quality, orchard management, and post-harvest handling.

The Apple mango stands out for its attractive colour, smooth skin, juicy texture, and low fibre. Under good storage conditions, it stays fresh for nearly a month, an essential trait for long-distance exports. These qualities have made it the fruit of choice for both local markets and now, global shelves.

But behind this shipment lies a much bigger story, one about livelihoods, resilience, and persistence. Across mango-growing counties such as Makueni, Machakos, Embu, Kitui, Murang’a, and parts of the Coast, thousands of smallholder farmers depend on the fruit for income.

Many of them are women and youth who have turned to mango farming as a reliable source of livelihood.

At the flag-off event, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) Chief Executive Floice Mukabana said the achievement reflects Kenya’s renewed export vision. “This is a defining moment in our export transformation story,” she said.

“It speaks directly to our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. The resumption of Apple mango exports gives us a competitive edge and brings real benefits to our smallholder farmers. We are not just launching a shipment—we are proving that Kenya can compete and win in global markets.”

That sense of pride is understandable. The journey to this point has been anything but easy. Between 2010 and 2014, Kenya’s mango industry faced major setbacks when fruit fly infestations led to multiple interceptions in export markets.

To protect its image, the government imposed a self-ban on mango exports while it restructured the sector.

During those years, agencies worked to rebuild the system from the ground up. They rolled out a nationwide fruit fly surveillance program, introduced orchard and packhouse registration, tightened inspection and testing, and enforced cold-chain controls to keep fruit fresh throughout the export journey.

By 2021, the ban had been lifted, but rebuilding market confidence, especially among strict regulators in Europe, took time.

Kenya produces an estimated 650,000 tonnes of mangoes every year, valued at over Sh10 billion, but access to high-end markets such as the UK remained limited by compliance gaps, weak cold-chain infrastructure, and inconsistent residue testing.

The pilot also aligns with wider trade cooperation under the UK–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which has been in effect since 2021.

The agreement aims to strengthen trade and investment ties while promoting sustainable growth across both economies.

Daniel Wilcox, Economic Counsellor at the British High Commission in Nairobi, described the moment as a “massive result” for the long-term Kenya–UK relationship. “Breaking trade barriers is a top priority as we look to double trade by 2030,” he said.

“The restart of Apple mango exports shows how our joint efforts, from better roads to advanced testing labs, are paying off. This is what partnership looks like.”

The pilot shipment was made possible through the UK-funded Regional Economic Development and Trade Investment Programme, implemented by TradeMark Africa (TMA) alongside the Government of Kenya, the Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya, and CABI International.

Lillian Mwai, TMA’s Country Director for Kenya, said the shipment proves that investments in trade infrastructure and compliance are beginning to pay off.

“Beyond the shipment itself, this is practical evidence that when we invest in quality systems, we can regain and grow markets,” she said. “It also reflects a shift in Kenya’s trade strategy—we’re moving from chasing volumes to competing on quality.”

TradeMark Africa has been a key partner in making trade smoother across the region, helping to reduce the cost and time of moving goods, while improving standards and inclusivity for women and youth in trade.

For Kenya’s exporters, the reopening of the UK market is both an opportunity and a responsibility. The UK’s strict food safety and traceability standards will require continued vigilance, but the reward is access to a market that values premium, safely produced fruit.

Industry players say this could open the door to other European markets that have been cautious since the export ban years.

“This milestone reminds us that compliance isn’t just about paperwork — it’s about trust,” said one exporter. “When our systems work, everyone wins — from the farmer to the exporter, and ultimately, the consumer.”

With the festive season underway, Kenyan Apple mangoes will soon find their way to supermarket shelves across the UK. For the farmers who tended their orchards through heat and drought, this shipment carries more than fruit; it carries their hope for better incomes and a fairer share of the global market.

Experts say the next step is to build on this momentum by investing more in post-harvest infrastructure, cold-chain logistics, and traceability systems.

Expanding farmer training and introducing digital monitoring tools will also be key to scaling up exports while maintaining quality.

As Mukabana summed it up at the ceremony, “This shipment tells the story of Kenyan resilience and innovation. It shows that when our farmers, regulators, and partners pull together, we can meet the world’s highest standards and deliver excellence from our farms to tables across the globe.”

TradeMark Africa, founded in 2010, continues to champion inclusive and sustainable trade across the continent. Operating in more than 14 countries, the organisation works with governments, private sector players, and regional bodies to make African trade more efficient, competitive, and beneficial to all.

For now, the humble Apple mango has become a new symbol of Kenya’s export comeback, a story of persistence, partnership, and promise, told through the sweetness of a fruit that has finally found its way back to the world.