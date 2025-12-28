Africa's moment: Why food corridors are key to real transformation

AGORA conference in Palermo [Courtesy, meta]

Africa is standing at a pivotal moment. During the AGORA conference in Palermo, one message was clear and widely shared: agriculture is the engine that can power Africa’s next economic transformation, but only if the systems around it are strengthened to unlock its full potential.

This is not a new insight. But it has never been more urgent. Across every region of the world, countries that first grew their agricultural sectors reduced poverty faster, stabilised food systems, and laid the foundation for industrial growth. Evidence presented at AGORA 2025 reaffirmed this reality: agricultural growth reduces poverty more effectively than growth in any other sector, especially in low-income countries.

In Rwanda, targeted investments in seeds, markets, and rural infrastructure implemented through a single national strategy and budget cycle helped reduce poverty from 60 per cent to 40 per cent in just five years, while stabilising food prices and lowering vulnerability to shocks. In Ethiopia, agricultural-led industrialisation laid the groundwork for diversification and improved food security, supported by sustained public investment in extension services, infrastructure, and market liberalisation over more than a decade. This is both a numbers game and an opportunity to unlock wealth at the base of the pyramid.

Above all, it is about unleashing the enormous economic potential of populations trapped in low-income economies. Agriculture has played this catalytic role in every country that industrialised successfully. Even without replicating past industrial revolutions in full, strategic agricultural investment can still deliver transformative results.

Moving food across African borders can be more expensive than importing it. Trade barriers, such as sudden export bans, inconsistent standards, border delays, and fragmented logistics, raise costs and undermine investment. Even where production potential is strong, weak market integration erodes competitiveness.

The result is a persistent paradox: Africa imports USD 70–80 billion worth of food annually, despite having the natural resources to produce much of it. Yet the continent captures less than 10 per cent of the USD 7 trillion global food and beverage market.

At AGORA 2025, a compelling solution emerged through discussions on the Africa Food Corridors Initiative, which complements the World Bank’s AgriConnect programme and Italy’s Mattei Plan. Food corridors represent a shift from isolated national interventions toward connected regional systems that link production, processing, and markets.

Food corridors translate agricultural potential into economic reality by addressing Africa’s most persistent constraints: fragmentation, lack of scale, and weak market access. They organise agriculture around food baskets, geographically defined areas where high-potential agroecology aligns with infrastructure, aggregation, processing capacity, and clear demand.

By concentrating input systems, extension services, finance, and infrastructure in priority zones, corridors reduce transaction costs and allow productivity gains to be aggregated rather than dissipated across disconnected markets. Corridors are not built overnight, nor by a single actor. They develop incrementally, beginning with governments that trigger sequencing by de-risking early investments, aligning trade rules, prioritising infrastructure, and providing public goods such as roads, power, standards, and data systems.

-The writers are food systems specialists