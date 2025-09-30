How 'Covid farmer' went into full-time farming

Alexine Khasoa on her farm in Kitengela. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Alexine Khasoa was in Kitengela when the Covid-19 lockdowns hit Kenya in March 2020.

Uncertain of her next move, a friend suggested she try her luck in farming rather than sit idle.

Her immediate dilemma was where to farm, as she didn’t own any land. Fortunately, there was a patch of lush, unused land nearby.

The neighbourhood was already bustling with various farming activities, including tomatoes, onions, capsicums and watermelons, which gave her hope and inspiration.

Alexine approached the landowner, who agreed to lease her a quarter-acre. She resolved to plant tomatoes after learning from her friend that there was a high demand for them in the area and beyond.

“I thought all tomatoes were the same. I didn’t know there were different varieties. I just walked into an agrovet, bought some seeds, and planted them. At the time, I really had no idea what to expect,” she recalls.

Despite facing some challenges with pests and diseases, Alexine harvested a pick-up truck load of tomatoes. She thought she had done well until a fellow farmer told her that it was a small yield and she should have harvested four times as much.

“That was a motivator because I believed I could do better if I followed all the agronomical practices,” she recalls.

Alexine reveals that her breakthrough came when an agronomist visiting nearby farms within Kajiado County noticed her efforts and introduced her to the Yara Balanced Crop Nutrition Programme.

She also learnt some of the best agronomic practices, and the positive results were almost immediate, with her produce increasing steadily with each harvest. She also leased another acre of land.

Alexine reflects, “Before, I was getting about 35 to 40 tonnes per acre over just two months. But with their fertilisers and guidance, I was able to reach between 80 and 100 tonnes per acre, harvesting over a period of seven months. That’s when I realised this was serious business.”

The transformation wasn’t just about fertiliser, it was about understanding crop nutrition as a science.

Working closely with Yara’s technical team, Alexine learnt to tailor feeding schedules to each growth stage for sustained production.

Since the area sometimes experiences prolonged droughts, Alexine invested in irrigation equipment to ensure her tomatoes received consistent watering.

Today, on her farm, called Limitless Fresh Farm, modern agricultural science blends seamlessly with traditional wisdom. Drip irrigation systems provide consistent water delivery, while cow and chicken manure enrich the soil organically.

“Feeding your crop right is the secret,” Alexine explains, kneeling beside a tomato plant heavy with fruit. “If you do it well, tomatoes can give you seven months of continuous harvest.”

Her approach combines the Yara Balanced Crop Nutrition Programme with careful soil testing and sustainable practices. She avoids overly acidic fertilisers and maintains soil health by regularly incorporating organic matter. As a result, she harvests more than she ever imagined.

But Alexine’s impact reaches far beyond her own fields. In a Maasai community where crop farming wasn’t traditionally practised, she has become an agricultural evangelist.

“When I arrived here, most women didn’t grow vegetables. Now, after our training, many have kitchen gardens with sukuma wiki and spinach. It’s about putting food on the table and restoring dignity through self-reliance,” she explains.

Through community workshops supported by the extension programme, Alexine has trained dozens of local women to cultivate vegetables in their backyards.

She uses social media, especially her Facebook account, to showcase agriculture as a profitable and respected profession, challenging outdated perceptions about farming.

One of her proudest achievements was inspiring a young Kenyan, who had been working in the United States, to return home and venture into farming after watching clips of Alexine’s successful farming online.

“He reached out after watching my videos, and now he has his own farm not far from here,” she explains. “That’s the kind of change I want to see.”

For Alexine, farming isn’t just a business; it’s a professional calling that demands respect.

“The only difference is that my office is a field. Farming is my daily job, beginning from 8am-5pm, and I treat it professionally.”

On harvest days, Alexine hires up to 50 casual farmhands, who are in awe of the success of a farm that began during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Her success is proof that with the right knowledge, tools, and partnerships, agriculture can offer sustainable livelihoods and ensure food security.

“I have zero social life. Call me any time, and you’ll find me on the farm. But I don’t mind. Farming tugs at your soul. You go to sleep thinking about it and wake up thinking about it. Once you start seeing good results, you never stop wanting to be out here,” she says.

From her modest quarter-acre beginnings to her current five-acre operation feeding hundreds of families, Alexine proves that agriculture isn’t just about the past; it’s about the future. And in Kenya’s dynamic agricultural landscape, that future looks remarkably bright.

Alexine explains, “Soil health is the foundation of any successful farming enterprise, and that’s why we are so careful about what we put into our soils.

Yara has empowered me with essential knowledge on managing soil health and practising regenerative agriculture.”

Today, Limitless Fresh Farm serve as a demonstration site for sustainable agricultural practices, for visitors and aspiring farmers eager to learn from its success.

At the beginning, Alexine never imagined that in just four years she would be running one of the region’s most successful farms and training dozens of women to feed their families from backyard gardens.

“I’m better described as a Covid-19 farmer, because of the circumstances that led me to the farm,” Alexine says with a laugh, standing among rows of vibrant tomato plants.