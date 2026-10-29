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Joint EAC alliance seeks to turn the tide on choking Lake Victoria

By Philip Mwakio | Oct. 29, 2026
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A fisherman casts his net on Lake Victoria in Kisumu on February 27, 2026. [AFP]

East African countries have been urged to deepen regional cooperation in managing Lake Victoria, with maritime safety, environmental protection and sustainable economic development emerging as key priorities during a high-level regional meeting in Kisumu.

The call follows the 24th Ordinary Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers on the Lake Victoria Basin (SECOM-LVB), which brought together representatives of East African Community (EAC) partner states to review ongoing programmes, assess progress on previous resolutions and discuss strategies for improving the management of the shared water resource.

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Related Topics

Lake Victoria Pollution EAC Regional Cooperation Maritime Safety Lake Victoria Basin Commission
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