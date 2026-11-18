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The logo of Nvidia is seen during a production preview exhibition in Taipei on May 21, 2025. [AFP]

Scandal-hit Californian chip giant Nvidia said Tuesday it has stopped shipping artificial intelligence chips from its "Hopper" series to China, as scrutiny grows over Beijing's access to powerful US semiconductors.

Advanced Nvidia chips are the world's top hardware for training and running AI tools -- making them highly sensitive equipment in the tech race between Washington and Beijing.

Lucrative sales of Nvidia chips -- and allegations they are smuggled to China through third countries -- are in the spotlight after former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a woman whom some US officials reportedly suspect of spying for Beijing.

In the third quarter, "sales of licensed Hopper data centre products to China was $2.4 billion," interim CEO Colette Kress told an earnings call Tuesday.

But "our guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China."

Kress did not give a reason for the decision.

Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, told AFP "the timing says quite a lot."

"We don't know exactly what prompted the decision to stop shipments, but it certainly looks like Nvidia is trying to draw a clearer line around its China business and reassure regulators that compliance comes first."

This year, the Trump administration began allowing limited sales of the flagship "H200" chip from Nvidia's "Hopper" series to China.

But US conditions have made it difficult for shipments to be approved, with Beijing also seen as reluctant to buy H200s as its homegrown chip industry gains momentum.

Washington still bans the export of Nvidia's even more advanced "Blackwell" and "Rubin" GPUs to China, citing security concerns as advanced AI has military applications.

Huang's affair with Alice Huang, a former director of a Singapore-based cloud computing company, has tanked Nvidia's market value.

Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen, previously led Megaspeed International -- a company under investigation for allegedly helping Chinese tech firms obtain Nvidia chips in violation of US export controls.

As the scandal deepens, the United States moved Monday to close loopholes in those restrictions.

Its new rules aim to crack down on both chip smuggling to China and the large gray market of Chinese companies renting computing power from data centres full of high-end Nvidia chips in Southeast Asian countries.

Chandy Ye, a dual-qualified Hong Kong solicitor and mainland China lawyer, told AFP that the practical impact of Nvidia's decision to stop Hopper shipments to China would be limited.

"Chinese authorities have already been actively steering the domestic tech sector away from procuring H200s since January 2026, meaning the local ecosystem has long been adjusting to this decoupling," she said.

"The far more consequential development is the sweeping new interim rule from the US Commerce Department restricting remote access to advanced computing capabilities," which closes a "massive loophole."