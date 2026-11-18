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Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on May 4, 2026. [AFP]

US chip giant Nvidia on Tuesday ruled out any comeback for ousted CEO Jensen Huang, who was forced out in a spy scandal, and reported that it had doubled revenue in the third quarter to more than $115 billion, beating expectations.

Huang sought to be reinstated despite resigning last week over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, but his successor -- interim CEO Colette Kress -- said that it was now "business as usual" at the company as it charts a way ahead without him.

Harvey Jones, the chair of the company's board, said in an earnings call that "the Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Investors scoured the upbeat results for evidence that the artificial intelligence boom can withstand the Nvidia crisis, which highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies.

"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in her first remarks since being appointed by the board last week.

She forecast stronger revenue growth of 75 percent in next fiscal year, up from 70 percent.

Huang's bid on Tuesday to get his job back was the latest twist for the company at the center of an AI boom that has propelled markets to record highs and boosted global economic growth.

The recent upheaval has battered shares of Nvidia -- which has lost $700 billion in market value since the scandal broke -- and Huang is to be questioned by US lawmakers on December 1 over national security concerns.

A charismatic promoter of AI, his fall triggered immediate calls from Elon Musk and others for his return, and even President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Huang back at Nvidia, downplaying the espionage allegations.

Battle over AI chips

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said, hours before the earnings release.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

As the spy scandal deepened, Washington on Monday announced new restrictions on AI chip exports, drawing condemnation from Beijing.

The new US export curbs and the wider Nvidia scandal risk casting a shadow over talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which starts this week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Under Washington's new rules, data centers anywhere in the world will need a US license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other countries under US arms embargoes.

The rules also require licenses to ship advanced chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil -- countries the US Commerce Department says present a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion" of the chips.

The changes are a response to a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China.

While the loophole has been known to authorities, the revelation of Huang's affair has drawn intense scrutiny to the practice.

His lover Alice Huang, who is not related to the 63-year-old, is a former executive of Megaspeed -- a Singapore-based cloud computing firm under US criminal investigation for allegedly helping Chinese companies procure advanced Nvidia AI chips in circumvention of export controls.

Investors are watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies.

Huang on Tuesday sounded a note of contrition in his statement, saying "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life."