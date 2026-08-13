India overtakes China as biggest supplier of seafarers as demand sours to 2.5m

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Kenya’s maritime stakeholders have signed an agreement to unite seafarer organisations [file]

The Republic of India has overtaken China and become the second-largest supplier of seafarers in the world, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report, 2026.

According to the report, India has at least 311,936 talented and well-trained maritime professionals in the shipping industry, the report further reveals.

Indian seafarers now comprise 12.16 per cent of the total seafarer workforce, just behind the Philippines and ahead of China, Russia and Indonesia. This is a significant achievement.

India was in the 5th spot in 2015, accounting for only 5.2 per cent of the seafarers. In 2021, it jumped to six per cent, though it remained in the fifth position.

The BIMCO-ICS report 2026 has shown tremendous growth, with India’s share almost doubling in the last 10 years. India’s share has risen, especially in the office cadre, as New Delhi now supplies around 140,718 officers, consisting of 13.41 per cent of the total officer workforce.

There are approximately 171,218 Indian ratings on global ships, with a share of 11.29 per cent. India is not only leading in terms of numbers, but there has been progress in skill development as well.

There are 2.57 million seafarers in the world, though the demand has increased to around 2.55 million.

''Thus, a seafarer shortage is affecting the industry, which makes it critical for a country like India to take charge and meet the requirements of the global shipping industry,'' the report says.

The achievement has been the result of several reforms implemented over the last decade by the government to promote maritime education, training and skill development by providing young cadets with modernised training infrastructure, increasing the number of seats in educational institutions, digitalisation of the seafarer certification process and also services offered through the Directorate General of Shipping.

The steps have contributed to maintaining the competitiveness of Indian seafarers and strengthening compliance with the international Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW).

Some of these reforms include the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, the Indian Ports Act, 2025, the Coastal Shipping Act, 2025, the Bills of Lading Act, 2025, and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 2025.

These laws have modernised maritime governance, focused on seafarer welfare and simplified many administrative procedures for the workforce, such as applying for an exam or getting a certificate while still working on a ship anywhere in the world.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, welcomed the new report and said that it was due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who helped reshape India’s maritime ecosystem in the last 12 years.

Sonowal mentioned that through significant investments in the sector, young maritime cadets can compete and excel on a global stage.

India’s jump from fifth to second place is not only a milestone but also a reflection of the country’s increasing credibility worldwide and the confidence reputed maritime shipping companies place in Indian maritime professionals, which further strengthens the government’s resolve to establish India as a leading maritime hub, he added.

According to sources, the Indian government is aiming to increase India’s share in the global seafarer workforce from the present 12.16 per cent to 20 per cent under Mission 20 per cent.

The government’s vision under this plan is that one in every five seafarers working on a ship anywhere in the world must be an Indian.

The shipping industry continues to face several challenges, especially a shortage of well-trained and qualified professionals.

Thus, India’s decision to expand its maritime education networks and build internationally recognised training standards and progressive policies places it in a position to solve the shortage issue while going forward with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and its Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.