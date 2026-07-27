KMA explains delay in salvaging grounded ship off Nyali beach

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A ship offloading at the Port of Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Maritime Authority has explained why it has taken so long for a ship that ran aground off Nyali beach in Mombasa to be salvaged amid fears it might cause oil pollution or be vandalised.

KMA Director General Omae Nyarandi said the salvage plan for MV Adan was currently undergoing the required regulatory and technical review, while mobilisation of the specialised requirements for the operation is underway.

“Subject to completion of the regulatory approval process and the arrival of all the required salvage equipment in Kenya, the refloating operation is scheduled to commence in mid-August 2026. The operation has been planned to coincide with favourable weather and tidal conditions to facilitate its safe and effective execution,” Nyarandi noted.

In a statement, he said that a multi-agency team has held a series of consultative meetings with the vessel owners and their local representatives regarding the salvage operation.

The KMA boss revealed that the vessel owners have appointed Yaa Holdings Limited as the salvage contractor.

“The proposed salvage plan is currently undergoing the required regulatory and technical review while mobilisation of the specialised equipment required for the operation is also underway,” he said.

The cargo ship ran aground on May 18, 2026, while travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa to refuel, but ships have mobilised specialised equipment to pull it off the coral reef.

Nyarandi assured that KMA, in collaboration with other government agencies, has maintained oversight of the situation to safeguard navigation, protect the marine environment and support the welfare of the crew on board.

Kenya Coast Guard Service is reportedly providing round-the-clock security and surveillance to prevent unauthorised access to the vessel and deter acts of vandalism.

Maritime sources warned the continued stay of the vessel off Nyali beach could lead to looting and discharge of fuel into the sea.

However, Nyarandi said KMA was monitoring the ship to ensure its safety.