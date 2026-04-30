Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Malaba Border goes solar as KRA targets 90pc energy cost reduction, faster trade

By James Wanzala | Apr. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Malaba One-Stop Border Post is one of Kenya’s busiest cargo crossing points along the Northern Corridor. [File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has partnered with the Government of Sweden and TradeMark Africa (TMA) to launch a major solar initiative at its Malaba One-Stop Border Post to reduce its power costs by 90 per cent.

The project, the taxman said, aims to reduce disruptions caused by frequent power outages at the facility.

Malaba, one of Kenya’s busiest cargo crossing points along the Northern Corridor, previously experienced frequent power outages of up to eight hours, leading to delays in cargo clearance, increased smuggling of goods and heightened insecurity for cross-border traders.

Implemented under the Swedish-funded Kenya Enhanced Trade Environment and Inclusion (KETEI) programme, the project, which features a hybrid solar system equipped with battery storage is a game-changer.

George Aduwi, KRA Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management, said that before the upgrade, frequent power outages disrupted customs systems, cargo scanning, security infrastructure and lighting, forcing them to rely heavily on a high-capacity diesel generator consuming an estimated 700 litres per month to maintain operations.

“With stable power now in place, clearance processes are more consistent, reducing delays and allowing goods to move more predictably across the border. The shift to solar is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes over the next decades,” said Aduwi.

“In addition, the reduced reliance on diesel has lowered exposure to fuel price volatility, helping to stabilise operational costs of the OSBP. Reliable power is essential to keeping border operations running efficiently. With this system in place, we are seeing more consistent operations, fewer disruptions, and improved clearance at one of our key cargo border posts.”

Sweden Ambassador to Kenya Håkan Åkesson said the installation of solar infrastructure is a clear demonstration of how smart, green investments could strengthen trade systems, reduce emissions and improve the delivery of essential public services.

 He noted that as trade volumes grow and regional integration deepens, projects like this could ensure that growth is both sustainable and inclusive. "To us, this is not just a solar installation, it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and more prosperous Kenya and East Africa,” Åkesson said during the launch of the initiative.

Beyond Malaba, similar support has been extended to the Moyale OSBP, strengthening trade efficiency along the Lamu Port South Sudan - Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

 “The Malaba solarisation project, alongside the support in Moyale, reflects KETEI’s focus on improving trade efficiency and strengthening green infrastructure. By addressing real constraints at the border, these investments are making trade more reliable and cost-effective, while contributing to increased regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Lillian Mwai, Kenya Country Director at TMA. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Malaba One-Stop Border Post Kenya Revenue Authority Government of Sweden TradeMark Africa
.

Latest Stories

Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
From boys to men: The pleasures and perils of parenting in New Age
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
2 hrs ago
Hail to the new marathon king, Sawe
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
By Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege 2 hrs ago
Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
By Graham Kajilwa and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved