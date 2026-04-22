Kisumu port targets 700,000 tonnes as expansion fuels Lake Victoria trade boom

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MT Harambe, a ship capable of carrying 750,000 litres of oil, is guided into Lake Victoria. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kisumu Port is targeting 700,000 metric tonnes in cargo volumes throughout the year, following a raft of measures and an expansion program by the Kenya Ports Authority, which has seen an increase in trade volumes.

The growth has been attributed to the expanding commodity flow and renewed demand for Lake Victoria transport routes.

The Kisumu ports resurgence is anchored in the Kenya Ports Authority's investment initiatives to upgrade infrastructure at the port.

The infrastructure upgrades include the quay side, which has been extended from 262 meters to 392 meters, allowing multiple vessels to berth simultaneously.

Additionally, the dredging to improve the draft conditions and cargo storage facilities has boosted handling capacity.

Further, the construction of a new passenger terminal is underway, and a dedicated access road linking the port to the regional highway network is nearing completion.

According to KPA officials, Lake Port handled 459,601 tons of cargo in 2025, which is a sharp rise in the lake shipping business in the region.

The officials noted that navigation on Lake Victoria has also improved following the installation of modern aids to navigation along routes, with security now being coordinated through a multi-agency framework.

Kisumu Port Manager Patrick Makau attributed the development to the new trade patterns between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

"The latest notable development is the emergence of coal shipments from Songea, Tanzania, transiting through Kisumu for the first time. There are ongoing negotiations which are at advanced stages between Tanzanian exporters and their newfound clients in West Pokot, to open a fresh commercial corridor for manufacturers in Western Kenya’s region," he said.

The manager noted that this new shift is expected to diversify Kisumu’s cargo mix beyond its petroleum-heavy portfolio.

He also noted that the vessel MV Uhuru 1 docked at the Port of Kisumu from Mwanza Tanzania, to discharge a consignment of 1200 tons of industrial coal.

"Petroleum exports remain the backbone of Kisumu port’s operations, supported by twice-weekly tanker voyages to Uganda. The MV Uhuru II regularly delivers fuel to Port Bell and Jinja, providing much of the lift," he said.

Mr Makau noted that the capacity has risen with the deployment of MV Mpungu, a vessel able to carry 1,000 tonnes, alongside several smaller crafts.

In March, Kisumu recorded 26 vessel calls, up from 23 in February and 18 in the same month the previous year.

With the MT Kabaka Mutebi II logging seven calls, MV Uhuru II and MV Orion II three each, MT Elgon six, MV Mpungu one, and MV Orion I two.

"Export volumes for March stand at 44,301 tonnes, driven by 40,533 tonnes of petroleum products, followed by 2,885 tonnes of ceramic tiles, 774 tonnes of high rolling coils, and 109 tonnes of heavy machinery. Cumulative throughout from January to March recorded 145,753 tonnes, a 46 per cent increase from the same period in 2025," he stated.

According to Mr Makau, the port has made impressive strides in reducing vessel turnaround time and enhancing efficiency following the acquisition of new equipment, including a Grove mobile crane, a 10-tonne XGMA forklift, and two 3-tonne forklifts.

"Beyond trade, the port’s expansion is spurring wider economic activity across Lake Victoria counties, with improved piers, safer navigation, and better connectivity supporting tourism, fisheries, and regulated water transport, along with increased inter-county commerce," he added.

KPA has said that the port’s resurgence marks an important shift in regional logistics, which is a pivotal moment for lake transport.