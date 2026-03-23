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Iran war a blessing in disguise for Lamu Port

By Benard Sanga | Mar. 23, 2026

A container being offloaded from a cargo ship at Lamu Port. November 9, 2022. [File, Standard]

A Porsche 911 Turbo S, a sleek silhouette with a low, wide stance and flowing curves, was the first to slowly sneak out of the gigantic ship docked at one of the three berths at Lamu Port.

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Lamu Port Luxury Supercars Iran War Middle East Conflict
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