The irony of incompetence, embarrassment at Interior Ministry

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addresses Elgeyo South residents at Kaptarakwa trading centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County, July 4, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

When they speak, they ooze confidence laced with political bravado and a rosy picture of the country’s internal security situation and their faultless response to insecurity, chest-thumping on their resolve to tackle critics and opposition, and a cosmetic threat to goons they have bred, financed and protected with state machinery.