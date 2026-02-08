Global leaders advance supply chain efficiency through digital transformation

Prateek Suri, Founder and Chairman of Maser Group and MDR Investments and Zambia Vice President Mutale Witner Nalumango during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, on February 3, 2026. [Courtesy]

Leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers gathered to deliberate on the future of global trade and logistics at the Global Logistics Dialogue Roundtable on February 3, 2026, during the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The high-level forum, co-chaired by DP World, focused on strengthening trade corridors, improving supply chain efficiency, accelerating digital transformation, and building resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystems.

Among the prominent participants was Prateek Suri, Founder and Chairman of Maser Group and MDR Investments, widely recognised as Africa’s richest Indian billionaire.

During the session, Suri engaged in discussions on international trade connectivity, infrastructure modernisation, and end-to-end logistics integration, drawing from his extensive experience operating across multiple countries.

The dialogue was guided by the strategic leadership of DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, whose vision for building world-class ports, logistics hubs, and trade corridors continues to shape global commerce.

His emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and seamless trade facilitation set the tone for meaningful collaboration between governments and the private sector.

The roundtable also featured participation from Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who shared perspectives on port-led development, regional integration, and the importance of stable governance in strengthening cross-border trade and logistics networks. Abdullahi highlighted the growing strategic importance of emerging African regions in global supply chains.

Suri cited the real-world logistics challenges he has faced while operating in diverse markets, including regulatory complexities, customs bottlenecks, and infrastructure gaps. He highlighted how such challenges often impact cost, speed, and reliability in international trade.

Suri emphasized the crucial role of the United Arab Emirates as a global re-export and logistics hub. He praised the UAE’s advanced ports, free zones, regulatory efficiency, and multimodal connectivity, describing the country as a vital bridge linking Africa, Asia, and Europe.

“The UAE has created a powerful ecosystem for global trade and re-export,” Suri noted. “It enables businesses to overcome regional barriers and scale internationally with speed, reliability, and confidence.”

Suri held a meeting with Zambia Vice President Mutale Witner Nalumango, where he lauded her leadership and role in strengthening Zambia’s economic and infrastructure landscape.

He praised Vice President Nalumango for her consistent efforts in promoting regional connectivity, encouraging public-private partnerships, and creating a stable, investor-friendly environment. He described her leadership as pragmatic, inclusive, and forward-looking, aligned with the long-term development needs of Zambia and the wider region.

“Vice President Mutale Nalumango represents a new era of African leadership—focused on impact, stability, and sustainable growth,” Suri said. “Her commitment to building strong institutions and enabling trade-led development is creating lasting value for Zambia.”

He further noted that her balanced approach—combining economic ambition with social responsibility—has strengthened confidence among international investors and development partners.

Participants at the Global Logistics Dialogue, including ministers, CEOs, technology experts, and representatives from multilateral institutions, emphasized the need for aligned regulations, interoperable digital systems, and coordinated infrastructure planning to support efficient global trade and logistics.

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing more connected, digitally enabled, and environmentally responsible supply chains. By contributing actively to discussions on global trade and logistics, highlighting the UAE’s role as a re-export powerhouse, and recognizing Vice President Nalumango’s leadership, Suri reinforced Africa’s rising influence in international economic decision-making and underscored the continent’s vital role in shaping the future of global commerce.