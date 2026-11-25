Audio By Vocalize

A worker arranges products at a Huawei store in a shopping mall in Beijing on November 25, 2026. [AFP]

Beijing lashed out at the United States on Wednesday for "suppressing" Chinese companies, after a US jury found tech giant Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets and lying to regulators over its work in Iran.

Huawei, the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, has been targeted by President Donald Trump's administration, and was convicted on Tuesday in a New York federal court after a three-month trial.

The ruling comes at a politically sensitive time for the United States and China, whose leaders sought to project what Trump called a "fantastic" relationship when they met in Shenzhen last week.

Jurors found Huawei guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts facing it -- including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

China hit back on Wednesday, saying it "firmly opposes the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests."

Trump's administration has long alleged a risk of Huawei spying on behalf of the Chinese government, and previously urged countries not to use the company's infrastructure in new 5G mobile networks.

"No person or company is above the law," US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement after the conviction.

"For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft."

Huawei rejected the conviction on Wednesday, saying in a statement it was "without legal or factual merit."

"We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," it added.

The jury did, however, acquit Huawei of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, a move the company said it "welcomed," adding that it "confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years."

"We believe the government's remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit... We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the statement continued.

The charges in part involved Huawei's business dealings with the government of Iran.

"Huawei repeatedly lied about the nature of its business in Iran, falsely telling banks, journalists, and the US government that it did not assist Iran's government, military, or intelligence community," the DOJ said.

"Huawei lied about its activities in Iran to banks to obtain billions of US dollars and access to US-dollar clearing services, which enabled Huawei to be a sophisticated participant in a global marketplace for telecommunications services -- in part because of its lies."

The equipment manufacturer was also accused of attempting to recruit employees of US telecoms firms and obtaining technological information from them in the process.

That data allegedly enabled Huawei to develop products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices, according to the original indictment.

"The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology, and robot testing technology," the DOJ said in a release.

Huawei even launched an internal program offering bonuses to employees who obtained industrial secrets from competitors, prosecutors claimed.

"Today's verdict sends an unmistakable message: America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead," Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in a statement.