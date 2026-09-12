What machines still can't do on a project team

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Project professionals are increasingly expected to combine technology skills with leadership and decision-making as AI reshapes the workplace. [File,Standard]



As artificial intelligence takes over more workplace tasks, project managers are being pushed to prove they can do what technology cannot: make decisions, lead people and turn business plans into results.

Employers are placing greater weight on leadership, judgement, decision-making and business understanding as technology takes over routine tasks and changes how organisations operate.

The shift is changing the role of project managers from professionals who mainly oversee budgets, schedules and tasks to people expected to understand business priorities, manage competing interests and ensure projects deliver results.

Technical skills are also becoming outdated faster as new tools emerge, creating pressure on professionals to develop skills that allow them to adapt as technology changes.

The changing demands come as businesses and governments take on projects involving infrastructure, technology and organisational transformation, increasing the need for professionals who can turn plans into results while working alongside artificial intelligence.

One example of this shift is a refreshed Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exam introduced by the Project Management Institute (PMI) in July 2026.

The revised exam places greater focus on business alignment, strategic decision-making, stakeholder engagement, leadership, sustainability and project delivery in AI-enabled environments.

“We regularly refresh the exam to ensure it continues to reflect how project professionals work, the challenges they face, and the capabilities organisations expect from them. The 2026 refresh is part of that ongoing evolution,” noted George Asamani, Managing Director of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

The change reflects growing expectations that project managers should contribute beyond managing scope, schedules and budgets.

PMI research shows organisations increasingly expect project managers to understand business priorities, take responsibility for outcomes and ensure projects deliver value.

The revised exam tests how candidates would apply project management skills in real situations, including making decisions, managing competing priorities, engaging stakeholders and keeping projects focused on value.

“PMI research shows that 35 per cent of CEOs identify a disconnect between planning and execution as their top barrier to reinvention, closely followed by the failure to continuously upgrade talent for the future at 34 per cent,” Asamani explained.

“Organisations need project professionals who can close that gap, people who understand what the business is trying to achieve and have the skills to turn those priorities into successful projects.”

The changing role comes as demand for project professionals grows. Organisations globally will require up to 30 million additional project professionals by 2035 as businesses and governments undertake projects involving infrastructure, technology, transformation and organisational change, according to PMI.

Africa will also need more project delivery skills as countries invest in projects linked to economic growth and face changes in their working-age populations.

“By 2050, Africa is expected to account for 85 per cent of the growth in the world’s working-age population. Our opportunity is not to compete with AI, but to ensure that this growing workforce has the skills to harness it,” Asamani observed.

“The PMP certification is designed to validate those capabilities, helping project professionals remain globally competitive and equipping them to deliver the projects that will shape the continent’s future.”

Francis Olanrewaju Boluwaji, Founder and Managing Director of Hope For Hopeless People Foundation, recently earned his PMP certification and said the revised exam tested practical judgement rather than memorised answers.

“The refreshed exam was very practical. It tested how you would respond as a project manager. You couldn’t rely on rote answers; you had to think through the situation and decide what to do,” Boluwaji said.

He said the scenarios reflected challenges involving stakeholder engagement, leadership, value delivery, decision-making and adapting to change.

PMI said the number of PMP certifications granted during the first five months of 2026 increased by 36 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

“As technology continues to change how projects are planned and delivered, the PMP reflects a broader reality for the profession - tools will continue to evolve, but sound judgment, leadership, adaptability, and the ability to deliver outcomes will remain critical,” Asamani added.