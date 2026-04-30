Kenya's digital boom opens door to cybercrime, expert warns

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Allan Juma, Lead Cyber Security Engineer at ESET, speaks on rising cyber threats facing Kenya’s growing digital economy. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s push to become a digital economy leader is exposing businesses and institutions to rising cyber threats as more services move online, a cyber security expert has warned.

Allan Juma, Lead Cyber Security Engineer at ESET, said Kenya’s success in digital innovation now risks attracting criminals targeting mobile money platforms, cloud systems and online services.

“The booming digital economy is a magnet for criminals,” said Juma, warning that attacks such as SIM-swap fraud, mobile-first attacks and API-based exploits are increasing as organisations digitise operations.

Kenya has built a global reputation for financial technology innovation through platforms such as M-PESA, which transformed mobile money transactions and shaped digital finance models in other regions.

“M-PESA not only changed how money moves in this country, it has served as a blueprint for other regions,” noted Juma, adding that the country’s fintech sector continues to expand alongside artificial intelligence technologies.

At the same time, organisations across banking, agriculture, education and healthcare are shifting operations to cloud-based systems to improve efficiency and expand access to services.

“Cloudification is far more than a typical IT upgrade. When done strategically, it becomes an enabler of inclusive growth and a driver of resilience,” explained Juma.

However, he cautioned that many cyber incidents stem from weak internal controls rather than advanced hacking methods.

“Misconfiguration is like building a secure house but forgetting to install windows or a perimeter wall,” said Juma, adding, “Attackers don’t need to be brilliant if the door is left open.”

He urged companies to adopt a “security by design” model by integrating cybersecurity measures into software and cloud development from the beginning instead of treating them as an afterthought.

“Security should not be an afterthought or a roadblock. It should be part of the machinery of innovation,” observed Juma.