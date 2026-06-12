KRA to pay ex-manager Sh3m for unfair dismissal over vehicle auction

Volkswagen Passat, the model that led to KRA manager termination after an auction without KEBS certificate. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

The High Court in Mombasa has ordered Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay Sh3 million to a manager unfairly terminated for auctioning a Volkswagen Passat in 2007 without Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) certificate.

Justice Kibera Ocharo ordered KRA to compensate Collins Bosire after determining that his termination was procedurally and substantively unfair.