KRA to pay ex-manager Sh3m for unfair dismissal over vehicle auction

The High Court in Mombasa has ordered Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay Sh3 million to a manager unfairly terminated for auctioning a Volkswagen Passat in 2007 without Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) certificate.
Justice Kibera Ocharo ordered KRA to compensate Collins Bosire after determining that his termination was procedurally and substantively unfair.
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