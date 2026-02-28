Konza inks deal with Moroccan firm to deliver AI certification

Audio By Vocalize

John Paul Okwiri, CEO of Konza Technopolis Development Authority shakes hands with Deborah Bartlett, Executive Lead at AUI Global after the signing of the MoU. [Courtesy, KoTDA]

The Konza Technopolis has entered a partnership with a Morocco-based firm aimed at delivering AI workshops and executive certification to the board and staff of the smart city.

The MoU with AUI Global, a pan-African executive education provider specialising in artificial intelligence programs, will also see companies operating within the Technopolis register their teams in AUI Global’s certification programs.

Deborah Bartlett, Executive Lead at AUI Global, said the partnership with Konza Technopolis allows it to deepen its roots in the Silicon Savannah.

“Together, we will accelerate AI adoption and literacy in Kenya, ensuring that Kenya's leaders are certified in AI to responsibly integrate AI to transform Kenyan businesses and society,” said Bartlett.

Through the MoU, AUI Global will deliver executive workshops and ISO 17024-certified programs tailored to both board members and staff.

The programs are designed to build foundational and strategic AI understanding, enable leadership and governance teams to guide AI adoption, and align implementation with smart city and digital ecosystems.

For AUI Global, the MoU represents an important step in its expansion in East Africa and signals growing recognition of its executive AI training model among leading institutions in the region.

John Paul Okwiri, CEO of Konza Technopolis Development Authority, in his remarks, said for Konza Technopolis, the partnership reaffirms its commitment to integrating AI to accelerate innovation and investments in a globally competitive digital economy.

“By teaming up with AUI Global, we are supporting Kenyan companies to achieve and maintain AI dominance; a move that aptly captures the inspiration behind our vision to be a global Technopolis spurring Kenya’s future through innovations and growing the Knowledge economy,” said Okwiri.

According to him, with this first Kenyan agreement, AUI Global continues to build pan-African partnerships that connect industry, leadership, and future-ready talent.

He said AUI Global is a pan-African executive education initiative of Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane (AUI), Morocco.

It delivers non-credit certifications, executive programs, customised workshops and strategy sessions, designed to help organisations adopt, integrate, and scale AI with confidence and clarity.

AUI Global programs are ISO 17024-certified and blend global best practices with regional use cases, delivered through flexible formats to give managers and leaders practical, future-ready skills tailored to their roles and industries.