Audio By Vocalize

MMUST rugby players during the launch of their 2026-2027 kit. [MMUST Rugby]

The battle to earn promotion back to the Kenya Cup will kick off on Saturday, with eyes on former Kenya Cup sides Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), Kisumu RFC, South Coast Pirates, Homeboyz and Mean Machine.

MMUST, who were relegated last season, will kick off their campaign against Administration Police (AP) Warriors at the University Grounds in Lurambi with coach John Asila keen to lift the students back to the top.

“The boys had a good preseason, and our backs did well during the National Sevens Circuit campaign. The goal remains one: to make it back to Kenya Cup.

“We have a young squad hungry for success, and we want to show Kenyans that MMUST builds talent as we continue with the tradition of exposing players to opportunities,” said Asila.

MMUST have produced many talents, with the majority going on to play for Kabras, Nondes, and Mwamba, including but not limited to Samwel Mbeche, who is now in Europe; Shujaa winger and current Nondies star Lamec Ambetsa; Jadon Abdon, currently with Menengai Oilers and former Kabras fly-half Eric Cantona primed to move abroad this season after leaving the champions.

In Lake City, Kisumu RFC will welcome Kenya Prisons at Kisumu Poly while Homeboys face Mean Machine. A university derby will be witnessed in Karen when Catholic Monks face Zetech University and NYS Spades play Kisii.

Saturday’s KRU Championship Fixtures

Kisumu v Kenya Prisons – 2pm, The Kisumu National Polytechnic

MMUST v AP Warriors – 1pm, Masinde Muliro University

Catholic Monks v Zetech University – 3pm, Catholic University, Karen

Homeboyz v Mean Machine – 1pm, Catholic University, Karen

NYS Spades v Kisii – 4pm, NYS HQ, Ruaraka

South Coast Pirates v Mombasa – 4pm, Seacrest Grounds, Diani