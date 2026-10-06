Kenya Lionesses lie in wait as they hunt down Safari Sevens trophy

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Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira at the launch of 28th edition of the Safari 7s at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira is very optimistic that her side will defend the Safari Sevens women’s trophy at the 28th edition of the global championship that kicks off at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Friday.

Lionesses, who beat Uganda 14-0 to lift the trophy last season, are upping training at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Grounds along Ngong Road ahead of the showdown.

Lionesses have been training alongside Tunisia, who are the first side to jet into the country to acclimatise ahead of the tournament.

“We have done everything right. We are fit. We are ready for the competition. We are very confident to retain the trophy this year,” Chajira said yesterday at a press conference in Nairobi.

“We have played several fixtures against Tunisia to gauge ourselves and I can say we are in shape; even the new inclusions in the squad are giving the team value for money,” Chajira said.

Chajira has urged Kenyan fans to turn up in large numbers at Nyayo to cheer them and other Kenyan sides who will be in the various battles for stardom.

Lionesses will battle five other sides in the women’s tournament that will be played in a round-robin format, with the team accumulating the maximum points making home the trophy.

KRU has opted to name the women’s glittering cup the ‘Warren Abrahams Trophy’ in honour of the fallen Belgian coach.

Abrahams collapsed and passed away during last season’s tournament at Nyayo Stadium while doing what he loved best- coaching rugby.

“We have decided to name the trophy in his honour. We have also invited his brother, who will attend this year’s tournament as a sign of respect, “ KRU Chief Executive Officer Thomas Odundo said.

“Abrahams was a coach, a teacher, and a passionate advocate for the development of women’s rugby. His contribution to the game and the athletes he worked with left an enduring legacy,” tournament Director Kevin Wambura added.

Among the sides the Lionesses will battle in their bid for the title defence are Tunisia, Uganda, Kenya Cubs, TUKs women and the Junior Lionesses.

Just like the Kenya Lionesses, Kenya Shujaa is also gearing up to defend the men’s trophy, which is expected to be a fierce battle.

“The men’s competition will provide a competitive field with teams battling through pool stages before progressing to the knockout phase in pursuit of the coveted Safari Sevens title,” Wambura said.

12 teams will battle for the men’s diadem, including newcomers, the Rwanda national Sevens.

eoyugi@standardmedia.co.ke