KCB chasing Kabeberi 7s history

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KCB forward George Ooro (centre) in action against Kabras Sugar. [KCB Rugby Media]

KCB Rugby are confident of bouncing back when the Kabeberi Sevens gets underway this weekend, but they face a difficult challenge against National Sevens Circuit leaders Kabras Sugar in a tough Pool D.

The bankers, who are chasing a record sixth straight Kabeberi Sevens title, will need a strong showing after a disappointing performance in the previous leg of the circuit.

KCB are second in the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit standings with 35 points after two legs, while Kabras lead the race on 41 points. The six-leg series will run until September, making every point important in the battle for the overall title.

KCB head coach Andrew Amonde believes his players are ready to respond.

“We know what is expected of us at Kabeberi. It is a tournament we have dominated for several years, and we want to get back to our best,” said Amonde.

He admitted that the draw had handed them a difficult task but said the team was prepared for the challenge.

“The competition will be tough, especially with the pool we have been placed in, but we have prepared well, and the players are hungry to deliver,” he added.

KCB will have plenty of experience in their squad, with Kenya Sevens internationals Nygel Amaitsa, Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and George Ooro expected to play key roles.

Emmanuel Opondo, Brian Wahinya and Jenkins Kipruto could also strengthen the team as Amonde looks to build a squad capable of going all the way.

KCB have won the Kabeberi Sevens five times in a row, making them the tournament's most successful side. They will now be aiming to extend that record to six titles.

However, their biggest test could come early, with defending National Sevens Circuit champions Kabras standing in their way in Pool D. MMUST and Nakuru complete what looks like the toughest group of the tournament.

The meeting with Kabras will also have an impact on the wider circuit race. KCB cannot afford to lose more ground to the table leaders, while Kabras will be eager to strengthen their position at the top.

Pool A brings together Kenya Harlequin, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu RFC and Impala RFC. Harlequin will start among the favourites, but Kisumu and Impala have enough experience to make the group competitive.

Pool B features Mwamba, Strathmore Leos, Nondies and CUEA Monks. Strathmore and Mwamba are likely to lead the battle for the top spots, although Nondies could cause problems.

Pool C has Menengai Oilers, Zetech Oaks, Blak Blad and Mombasa RFC. Oilers appear to have the edge on paper, but the other three teams will be looking to make the most of any opportunity.

2026 Kabeberi 7s pools

Pool A: Kenya Harlequin, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu, Impala

Pool B: Mwamba, Strathmore Leos, Nondies, CUEA Monks

Pool C: Menengai Oilers, Zetech Oaks, Blak Blad, Mombasa

Pool D: Kabras Sugar, KCB Rugby, MMUST Rugby, Nakuru