Kenya Chipu edge Zimbabwe to book Barthes Cup final

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Kenya Under-20 rugby team, Chipu, produced a strong performance to defeat Zimbabwe 35-23 and secure a place in the Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy final at Wankulukuku Stadium yesterday.

The victory keeps Kenya's hopes of lifting the continental title alive after a match that saw Chipu dominate the first half before withstanding a spirited fightback from Zimbabwe in the second period.

Kenya settled quickly and took an early lead through the boot of Kenya Harlequin fly-half Faran Juma, who slotted over a penalty. Zimbabwe responded with a penalty of their own, but Juma calmly restored Kenya's advantage with another successful kick.

Chipu then began to stamp their authority on the contest with an exciting attacking move.

Kabras Sugar youngster Jackson Siketi chipped the ball over the Zimbabwe defence, and the bounce favoured Kenya with Brian Kiptoo reacting fastest, gathering the loose ball and diving over for the opening try to hand Kenya an 11-3 lead.

The East African heavyweights continued to pile pressure on their opponents and soon crossed for a second try.

A break inside the Zimbabwe 22 opened space before quick passing released Rayvone Ambale, who stepped inside the defence and sprinted over the line.

Although Juma failed to convert, Kenya had stretched their advantage to 16-3.

Juma had a chance to increase the lead further with another penalty, but his effort drifted wide.

Kenya, however, remained in control and added their third try just before the halftime whistle.

Mike Lukusi spotted a loose ball at the base of a ruck near the Zimbabwe try line, picked it up and powered over. Juma added the conversion to give Chipu a comfortable 23-6 lead at the break.

Zimbabwe returned from halftime with renewed energy and immediately put Kenya under pressure. Their efforts paid off as they scored an unconverted try before adding another converted effort to cut the gap to just seven points at 23-16.

With momentum beginning to swing in Zimbabwe's favour, Kenya needed a response and found one in the 57th minute.

A powerful rolling maul drive deep into Zimbabwe territory before Jibril Joseph emerged with the ball to score Chipu's fourth try, giving the team some breathing space at 28-16.

Kenya continued to attack and produced one of the best moves of the match for their fifth try. Lukusi broke through the defensive line before offloading to Siketi, who quickly sent Dennis Ndayala into space.

The centre showed great speed to outrun the Zimbabwe defence and touch down under the posts. The successful conversion pushed Kenya's tally to 35 points.

Zimbabwe refused to give up and grabbed a late consolation try, but it was not enough to stop Chipu from sealing a deserved 35-23 victory.

Kenya's disciplined first-half display and clinical finishing proved decisive despite Zimbabwe's strong second-half response.

"We played well today despite starting slow. The resilience of the players in the second half was super good and we aim to play even better," said Juma.

The result sends Chipu into the Barthes Trophy final against Namibia where they will now have the chance to battle for the African Under-20 crown and qualify for the World U20 Cup.