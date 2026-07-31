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Impala Rugby buoyant ahead of Dala 7s in Kisumu

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 31, 2026
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Impala RFC in action against Daystar University during a past match. [Impala RFC]

Impala Rugby Club is confident of bouncing back when the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, the Dala 7s, gets underway this weekend at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

The Gazelles had a difficult start to the campaign at last weekend's Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru and currently sit 12th on the circuit standings with five points. However, the team believes the lessons from the opening tournament have prepared them for a stronger performance in Kisumu.

Impala faces a tough challenge after being drawn in Pool A alongside defending Dala 7s champions KCB Rugby Club, MMUST Rugby Club and Zetech Oaks in what is expected to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

Head coach Anthony Nyandigisi remains optimistic that his players are ready to rise to the occasion after an encouraging week of training.

“Prinsloo gave us valuable lessons, and the players have responded positively in training this week. We know the quality of opposition we will face in Dala 7s, but we are equally confident in our ability to compete,” said Nyandigisi.

“Our focus has been on improving our execution, discipline and consistency over the 14 minutes. If we play to our potential, we believe we can produce much better results this weekend.”

The coach is also pleased with how the club's new signings are settling into the squad after making their debuts in Nakuru. Leon Onduso, Ted Adrian, Jordie Imbali, Modechai Metternich, Elvis Omondi, Evan Asena, Opiyo Stephen and Conrad Hinga are all expected to play bigger roles as the tournament progresses.

Club captain Benjamin Madaga said the squad has put the disappointment of the opening leg behind them and is determined to fight for valuable points in Kisumu.

“The mood in camp is very positive. We know we did not achieve the results we wanted in Nakuru, but everyone has taken responsibility and worked hard during the week. Dala 7s presents us with another opportunity to show our character,” said Madaga.

“We have welcomed several new players into the squad, and they continue to adapt well. As a team, we are focused on putting together improved performances and earning the points that will move us up the standings.”

Impala will also have an eye on the women's competition, where the Impala Roans have made a promising start to the National Women's Sevens Circuit.

The Roans are fourth on the standings with 15 points after the opening tournament and have been drawn in Pool A alongside Mwamba RFC, Kisumu Dolphins and Mwira Eagles.

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Impala Rugby Club 2026 National Sevens Circuit Dala 7s
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