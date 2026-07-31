KCB eye back-to-back Dala 7s victory in Kisumu

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KCB forward Elvis Olukusi (right) in action against Kenya Harlequin. [KCB RFC]​

Defending Dala 7s champions KCB Rugby Club will be out to retain their title when the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit kicks off on Saturday at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

The Bankers head into the tournament full of confidence after winning the opening leg, the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, last weekend.

The victory earned KCB the maximum 22 points and pushed them to the top of the National Sevens Circuit standings ahead of the Kisumu tournament.

KCB will also be boosted by the expected debut of Kenyan international Nygel Amaitsa, who recently joined the club from Strathmore Leos.

Fellow Kenya international David Nyangige, who moved from Impala Rugby Club before the start of the season, is also in line for his first appearance in KCB colours.

Head coach Andrew Amonde believes his side has made a good start but insists there is still plenty of work to do if they are to defend both the Dala 7s title and the overall circuit crown.

“Winning the opening leg gave us a solid foundation, but the work is far from over. Every tournament presents a different challenge, and Dala Sevens will be no exception. We have prepared well, integrated our new players, and the objective is to keep improving with every match while remaining true to our style of play,” said Amonde.

Amaitsa is looking forward to making his first appearance for the Bankers and hopes to play a key role in the team's campaign.

“It is a proud moment for me to have the opportunity to represent KCB Rugby. The team has welcomed me well, and I have enjoyed settling into the environment. I am looking forward to contributing, learning from the experienced players around me, and helping the team achieve its goals this weekend,” he said.

KCB will also rely on experienced players George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala, Elvis Olukusi, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and Brian Wahinya as they chase another title.

The Bankers return to Kisumu with fond memories after defeating Kabras Sugar 12-5 in last year's Dala 7s final. That triumph proved crucial in their successful 2025 National Sevens Circuit campaign, which saw them finish as overall champions with 126 points.

Another strong performance in Kisumu would strengthen KCB's lead at the top of the standings before the circuit heads to Nairobi for the Kabeberi Sevens on August 15 and 16.

With confidence high, new signings settling in well and a strong squad available, the Bankers will be keen to make it two titles in a row and keep their early-season momentum alive.