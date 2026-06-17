Why the Rugby Africa Sevens has been postponed

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Shujaa star forward Kevin Wekesa (left) in action against Fiji during the SVNS Championship. [KRU]

The 2026 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Championship, which was set to kick off this weekend in Mauritius, has been postponed due to public health concerns linked to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

The tournament was scheduled for June 20-21 at the SPARC Sports Complex in Cascavelle, Mauritius, and was expected to bring together 12 nations from across the continent.

The competition was expected to be one of the biggest rugby events on the continent this year.

Kenya had been drawn in Pool C alongside Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Morocco. The national sevens side was hoping to improve on last year's fourth-place finish after narrowly losing the bronze medal playoff to Zimbabwe.

Defending champions South Africa were placed in Pool A with Zambia, Nigeria and hosts Mauritius. The Springboks Sevens were aiming to retain the title they won in 2025 after defeating Madagascar 28-12 in the final held in Mauritius. Pool B consisted of Madagascar, Senegal, Ghana and Tunisia.

Rugby Africa and the Mauritius Rugby Union announced the postponement after receiving guidance from Mauritian authorities following a government review of the public health situation.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and not because of any confirmed cases connected to the tournament.

According to Rugby Africa, no Ebola Virus Disease cases have been reported among participating teams, officials, tournament staff or within Mauritius itself. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the Ebola outbreak affecting parts of the region as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The postponement comes after consultations involving Mauritius’ Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Authorities advised that the tournament should not proceed as planned because of potential risks linked to international travel and large gatherings.

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah acknowledged the disappointment the postponement would cause but said the welfare of everyone involved had to come first.

“The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament is a key event on our calendar, and we fully understand the disappointment this decision will cause,” said Mensah.

“However, this decision has been taken following formal guidance from the Mauritian authorities. The health, safety and welfare of our rugby community remain our absolute priority.”

Mensah stressed that the tournament has been postponed and not cancelled. Rugby Africa, Mauritius Rugby Union, World Rugby and the Mauritian government are now working together to identify new dates for the championship.

A revised schedule is expected to be announced once the relevant authorities give the green light for the event to proceed safely.