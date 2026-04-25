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Kabras face surprise package Blak Blad test in Kenya Cup semis

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 25, 2026
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Kabras Sugar RFC and Nakuru RFC players in action during the Great Rift 10-a-side final at Nakuru Athletics Club on April 5. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabras Sugar will once again be in familiar territory when they host Kenya University's Blak Blad in the Kenya Cup semi-final at Kakamega Showground today at 3 pm as they chase another place in the final.

The millers have made the last four for the 11th straight season, a clear sign of their strength and consistency over the years. They finished top of the table for the eighth season in a row, earning a direct home semi-final and keeping their place as the team to beat.

Ahead of the clash, Kabras have included Brian Tanga and Kevin Wekesa in their matchday squad, giving them more depth as they prepare for a tough test.

Jackson Siketi returns to the starting lineup after recovering from a concussion and will start on the wing. He replaces Griffin Chao, who has been named in the Eric Shirley Shield side.

Siketi will be part of a back three that includes Eric Cantona at fullback and Mathias Osimbo on the opposite wing.

In midfield, Walter Okoth is back from his trip to Hong Kong and will partner Derrick Ashihundu. Roy Maruti starts at scrum-half, with Jone Kubu continuing at fly-half.

The forward pack also sees key returns, with Jeanson Misoga starting at number eight after missing the last match, while George Nyambua is back from international duty. Collins Indeche keeps his place after an impressive showing in the previous game.

Black Blad, however, comes into the match full of belief.

The university side has reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history after a narrow 27-25 win over Strathmore Leos. Their rise this season has been one of the biggest stories in the competition.

In the other semi-final, KCB Rugby will host Nondescripts at KCB Sports Club in Nairobi at 4 pm, setting up an exciting day of rugby with a place in the final at stake. 

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KCB Sports Club Kenya Cup Semis Kabras Sugar RFC Kenya University's Blak Blad
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