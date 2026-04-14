Kenya renews rivalry against Uganda in Enterprise Cup tie

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar Rugby Club will face Ugandan league winners Black Pirates Rugby Club in a historic 2026 Enterprise Cup final, setting up a thrilling Kenya versus Uganda clash after a new cross-border format reshaped the competition this season.

For the first time in many year, the Enterprise Cup adopted a regional structure that brought together four Kenyan teams and four Ugandan sides, giving the tournament a fresh feel and raising the level of competition.

The move was aimed at strengthening ties between the two rugby nations while offering teams tougher and more varied opposition.

The new format has already delivered, with Uganda’s Black Pirates proving their quality by marching all the way to the final.

Pirates booked their place after a strong 20-17 win over Kenya’s Nondescripts, a side with a rich history in the competition.

Their victory was built on discipline, structure and belief, qualities that have defined their campaign.

Pirates head coach Mervin Odongo credited teamwork and consistency for their success so far.

“What has worked for us is our unity and how the players have trusted the system,” said Odongo. “From the start of this competition, we prepared well and respected every opponent. The boys have shown character in every match and that is why we are in the final.”

On the other side, Kabras Sugar continued their dominance on the local scene by seeing off Menengai Oilers 29-20 in a tightly contested semi-final.

The sugar millers showed their experience and depth, especially in the second half, to secure the win and keep their hopes of another trophy alive.

Kabras head coach Carlos Katywa acknowledged the challenge ahead but remained focused on his team’s broader targets as the season enters a crucial stage.

“We are happy to reach the final because it shows the effort the players have put in,” said Katywa. “But we also have to stay focused because the Kenya Cup playoffs are coming. We expect the boys to stay disciplined, recover well and be ready for both competitions.”

The final presents more than just a battle for silverware.

It will be a test of pride between two rugby nations that continue to grow and challenge each other.

For Kabras, it is a chance to underline their dominance in Kenyan rugby and extend it beyond borders.

For Pirates, it is an opportunity to prove that Ugandan clubs can compete and win against the best in Kenya.

The journey to the final has not been easy for either side. Kabras have had to grind out results against strong local opponents, while Pirates have shown resilience and tactical maturity against experienced Kenyan teams like KCB Bank.

The final will be played on May 30, two weeks after the Kenya Cup final.