Kabras Sugar eye more glory after Great Rift-10-Aside triumph

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Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar during the Great Rift-10-Aside rugby contest [Kabras, Facebook]

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar are focused on winning more titles after emerging victorious in the Great Rift-10-Aside rugby contest last weekend.

The team is determined to wrestle the Enterprise Cup, successfully defend the Kenya Cup title and possibly lift the National Seven Circuit title.

The revelations came after they defeated Nakuru RFC 21-0 to win the Great Rift-10-Aside title at Nakuru Athletic Club over the weekend having narrowly missed it last year.

Last year, Kabras Sugar lost 15-0 to Menengai Oilers in the final.

This time, the sugar millers were made to struggle before overwhelming Oilers in an encounter that proceeded to extra time after a barren draw deadlock at the regulation time and even after more added time of extra time.

Their (sugar millers) morale is high and believe nothing will stop them from achieving their targets from now henceforth according to fly half Valerian Kasaya.

“Our limits have been tested here (Great Rift-10-Aside) and we have the depth to destroy our opponents in the remaining competitions, which we must successfully defend,” Kasaya said.

He said nothing will stop them from overcoming Oilers for the second time in their Enterprise Cup semifinal match on their way to retain the Kenya Cup ahead of the National Sevens Circuit.

Oilers host Kabras Sugar in their semifinals Enterprise Cup match at ASK Nakuru Showground on April 11.

“These are two cups that we must successfully defend with the kind of depth we have in the team,” said Kasaya, who admitted he’s not a first team member.

Nakuru RFC Interim coach Donald Aluoch admitted that reaching the finals of the Great Rift-10-Aside was beyond their expectations and a morale booster towards their ambition in the National Sevens Circuit, which commence with Prinsloo Sevens on July.

“Reaching the finals of this event was beyond our expectations now that we are celebrating 100 years of existence and it’s preparing us towards our next events that start with the Prinsloo Sevens,” Aluoch told Standard Sports.

“For now, we’ll keep on training as we seek to improve on our shortcomings, which some of them we have noticed in this event as a development side,” Aluoch said.

Nakuru Athletic Club will host the Prinsloo Sevens on July 25-26. As Nakuru RFC were beaten in the finals, their ladies side won the female Great Rift-10-Aside title.

Later, Menengai Oilers defeated KCA University to win the Play-Offs, while in the 13th Place, Ravens defeated Machakos RFC 7-0 to win the title.