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Shujaa win silver at Sao Paulo Sevens to qualify for World Championship

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 30, 2026
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Kenya Sevens in action against Uruguay at Sao Paulo Sevens in Brazil. [World Rugby]

Kenya Sevens are through to the SVNS World Championship Series.

The national men’s rugby sevens outfit booked their spot in the season finale championship Division 1 promotion and relegation playoffs after winning silver at the Sao Paulo Sevens that ended yesterday.

Shujaa headed to Brazil worried after finishing third both at the opening Nairobi leg and the Montevideo second leg, which was held in Uruguay 10 days ago.

However, four wins at Sao Paulo lifted them to a silver medal finish and to the champions.

Shujaa began the games with a commanding 38-7 win over Germany before a shocking 12-14 defeat to Belgium in their second match.

Kenya bounced back to thrash Canada 40-0 before humbling the USA 31-14 and finishing with a solid 26-14 win over Uruguay.

The SVNS World Championship Series will see the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (eight from Division 1, four from Division 2) compete over three events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux to determine the annual world champions.

The series, which kicks off in Hong Kong on April 17, before moving to Valladolid in May, and finishing up in Bordeaux in June.

HSBC SVNS 2 qualifiers USA, Germany, Kenya and Uruguay will join the eight main HSBC SVNS Series men’s sides - South Africa, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, France, Argentina, Spain and Great Britain - in the draw.

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