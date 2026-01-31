MMUST, Kisumu and Nakuru fight for Kenya Cup survival

Nakuru RFC and Kisumu RFC players fight for possession during a past Kenya Cup clash at Nakuru Athletics Club. [File, Standard]

The fight to avoid relegation will be the main focus as the 2025/26 Kenya Cup enters match day seven, with Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) RFC, Kisumu RFC and Nakuru RFC all battling to stay afloat in a tense bottom-of-the-table struggle.

MMUST are rooted at the bottom of the 12-team log with just four points. The university side have struggled for consistency and now face a must-win home match against Kisumu RFC at the university grounds in Kakamega today.

Kisumu sits just one place above them with six points, and this clash already feels like a season-defining moment for both sides.

For MMUST, playing at home offers hope, but the pressure is huge. Another defeat would leave them further adrift, even though they still have two games in hand.

Kisumu, on the other hand, see this as a chance to create a gap between themselves and last place. A win would give them breathing space and lift morale in what has been a difficult campaign.

Not far from that battle is another key survival match in Athi River where Daystar Falcons host Nakuru RFC. Daystar are ninth with seven points, while Nakuru are tenth on six. The two teams are separated by the smallest of margins, and the result could reshape the lower half of the table.

Daystar will look to use home advantage, but Nakuru know maximum points could prove important later in the season. With Impala and Kisumu also close in points, every tackle, try and kick in this game could have big meaning in the relegation picture.

Away from the survival fight, attention also turns to the title race, where Kabras Sugar, Menengai Oilers and KCB Rugby continue to set the pace.

Kabras lead the table with a perfect record after six matches. They are level on 30 points with Oilers but sit top because of a much better scoring difference.

Kabras host Kenya Harlequin at the ASK Showground in Kakamega and remain favourites. The millers have been scoring freely and defending well, making them the team everyone is chasing.

Oilers, also unbeaten, are second and host KU Blak Blad in Nakuru. Oilers have built their success on discipline and teamwork and will want to keep pressure on Kabras. Blak Blad, fourth on the table, are not easy opponents and have already beaten strong sides this season.

KCB, third with 29 points, welcome Nondescripts to The Den in Ruaraka in what many call the “Clash of the Lions.” KCB have won all six matches and are full of confidence. Nondies sit sixth and just outside the playoff spots. A win for them could push them back into the top mix, while KCB are chasing top spot.

In another fixture, Strathmore Leos, fifth on the log, host Impala at Impala Grounds. Leos want to cement their playoff place, while Impala, eighth, hope to climb the table.