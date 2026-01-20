×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

What Kenya must do to return to HSBC World Rugby SVNS Series

By Ochieng Oyugi | Jan. 20, 2026

From Left: Shujaa co-captains George Ooro (Left)and Samuel Asati (Right), Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira (Second Left) and Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo (Second Right) during the launch of the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 series in Nairobi on Monday January 19, 2025. [Photo/ Stafford Ondego]

Kenya will next month start the tedious journey of returning to the main HSBC World Rugby SVNS Series, where the men’s national team, Kenya Shujaa, used to showcase the pride of our nation with zeal and zest.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

HSBC World Rugby SVNS Series Shujaa
.

Latest Stories

Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
1 hr ago
Surrogacy: Act to end our women's exploitation
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Kenya banks on partnerships to get sea-time opportunities for cadets
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved