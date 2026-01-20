What Kenya must do to return to HSBC World Rugby SVNS Series

From Left: Shujaa co-captains George Ooro (Left)and Samuel Asati (Right), Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira (Second Left) and Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo (Second Right) during the launch of the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 series in Nairobi on Monday January 19, 2025. [Photo/ Stafford Ondego]

Kenya will next month start the tedious journey of returning to the main HSBC World Rugby SVNS Series, where the men’s national team, Kenya Shujaa, used to showcase the pride of our nation with zeal and zest.