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Eye on Governor Kihika, CS Murkomen as War Memorial land dispute deepens

By Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege | Oct. 18, 2026
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Police camped outside Nakuru War Memorial Hospital two days after the court declared that the land on which the hospital stands belongs to Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Limited. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Questions have emerged over the interests of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital land dispute after armed police officers camped at the facility's gate hours after a court ruled in favour of the hospital.

The officers arrived in a Land Cruiser on Friday evening, just hours after hospital management, former employees and supporters held a thanksgiving  service to celebrate a ruling that affirmed War Memorial Hospital Limited's ownership of the disputed 27.6-acre property in Milimani Estate.

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Related Topics

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Contempt of Court
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