12,304 North Rift homes targeted in new electricity drive

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Beatrice Njuguna, Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation General Manager for Information, Education and Communication, welcomes President William Ruto to Elgeiyo Marakwet County during the launch of electricity connectivity projects targeting 12,304 households in the North Rift.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is implementing 217 electricity projects targeting 12,304 households in Elgeiyo Marakwet and Baringo counties.

The projects cover 135 sites targeting 8,975 households in Elgeiyo Marakwet and 82 projects targeting 3,329 households in Baringo.

The projects fall under the government's Last Mile Connectivity Programme, which seeks to extend electricity access to homes and businesses in underserved areas. Under the scheme, REREC expands power lines in rural areas, while Kenya Power connects customers to the electricity network.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi announced that 1.5 million households had gained electricity connections over the past four years during the flagging off of electrification materials in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday.

Wandayi accompanied President William Ruto during his tour of the North Rift region, where the government outlined plans to extend electricity infrastructure to households that remain unconnected.

Ruto said the government had allocated Sh1.6 billion for electrification projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The President also flagged off materials for projects in Baringo County, which has an electrification budget of Sh912 million.

The two counties have a combined electrification allocation of Sh2.512 billion to support the expansion of electricity infrastructure, with REREC responsible for implementing the projects.

Access to electricity can help households use digital learning tools, enable traders to extend business hours and support small enterprises that depend on power, including welding workshops.

However, the benefits will depend on the completion of the projects and the connection of the targeted households to the electricity network.

The Ministry of Energy has previously reported progress under the last-mile connectivity programme. By October 31, 2022, the programme had connected 1,039,143 customers to the national grid, according to ministry figures.

The government has also set a target of connecting an additional 5.1 million households by 2030 to achieve universal electricity access, according to the World Bank's 2026 Kenya National Energy Compact.

The projects in Elgeiyo Marakwet and Baringo add to the ongoing effort to expand electricity access, with their delivery now dependent on implementation and the connection of the targeted households.