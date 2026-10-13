PS Ng'eno survives helicopter crash after troubled take-off in Kericho

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A KFS helicopter carrying PS Festus Ng’eno and four others crashed at Kericho Golf Club on October 12, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno was among five people who escaped death when a Kenya Forest Service helicopter crashed at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon after what witnesses described as a troubled series of take-off attempts.

Kericho County Police Commander Kivida Kilonzo confirmed that no fatalities had been reported following the crash.

“We are still trying to find out what happened,” he said.

He added that one of the five occupants has been taken to South Rift Hospital. Police were still establishing the condition of the remaining occupants and the full extent of any injuries.

The helicopter, registration 5Y-FSK, came down moments after lifting off from the golf club, scattering wreckage across the grounds.

Dr Ng’eno and the other occupants were rushed to South Rift Hospital in Kericho, where they received medical attention. The PS was later transferred to Kisumu for further treatment.

The aircraft’s rotor blade was broken while its tail section was extensively damaged, with parts of the helicopter scattered around the crash site.

A strong smell of aviation fuel lingered at the scene as emergency teams moved in to secure the area.

The crash came after witnesses reported that the helicopter had experienced difficulties during several attempts to take off.

Local caddie John Kebaso said he watched the aircraft make an unsteady landing before it began shaking lightly on the ground.

He said the pilot later returned to the helicopter and was seen arguing with people nearby, after which the engines roared continuously for nearly 10 minutes before falling silent. A KFS helicopter carrying PS Festus Ng’eno and four others crashed at Kericho Golf Club on October 12, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kebaso said the aircraft later turned, stopped briefly and taxied back to its original position before making another attempt to take off.

After about two minutes, he said, the aircraft lifted only a short distance, circled and returned to the same spot.

“I was sitting carefully and watching how it came in. It landed completely, but then it started shaking a little. Later the pilot came back and argued a lot. The engines roared for almost ten minutes,” Kebaso said.

He added that the aircraft later took on fuel and climbed briefly before returning to the golf course.

Another eyewitness, Alex Koech, said the helicopter had experienced difficulties even before the take-off attempts witnessed by Kebaso.

According to Koech, ground crews and the pilot spent about 40 minutes trying to start the aircraft after it initially refused to start properly.

The helicopter eventually fired up and lifted briefly before circling and returning.

The pilot later restarted the aircraft and stepped outside before passengers were allowed to board again. But the helicopter again appeared to struggle to start, with the pilot seen wrestling with the controls in what witnesses interpreted as an attempt to shut down or manage the irregular operation.

The prolonged struggle left those at the golf club increasingly concerned.

Eventually, the helicopter took off again.

Koech estimated that the final departure was around 12:45 pm, with the aircraft carrying three men and one woman, according to his account.

He said the helicopter remained airborne for about 20 minutes or more after an earlier short flight lasting roughly five minutes.

“The incident shocked us a lot,” Koech said.

He said the pilot appeared to be fighting with the controls, describing the episode as a close call.

Another caddie, Mercy Chepkorir, said the helicopter had earlier arrived at the golf club and dropped off several people before remaining on the ground with its engines running for an extended period.

She said the aircraft later took off briefly, hovered and returned to the golf course, where it remained for about 40 minutes.

Chepkorir said the helicopter suddenly lifted off before striking the ground on one side. The pilot appeared to struggle to regain control before the aircraft spun violently and its rear section struck the ground.

The occupants then scrambled to safety.

At the scene, the extent of the damage was immediately visible, with the broken rotor blade and tail section lying among scattered parts of the helicopter.

The crash has raised questions over the decision to make another take-off attempt after witnesses reported earlier starting difficulties, prolonged engine running and an aborted flight.

Authorities were expected to investigate the cause of the crash.