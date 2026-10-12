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KFS Helicopter crashes at Kericho Golf Club

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 12, 2026
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The helicopter, registration number 5Y-FSK, belongs to KFS. [Handout]

A Kenya Forest Service (KFS) helicopter carrying five occupants has reportedly crashed at Kericho Golf Club amid heavy rains in the area.

The occupants were taken to hospital for medical attention following the incident. However, no injuries were reported.

The helicopter, registration number 5Y-FSK, belongs to KFS.

Heavy rainfall pounding the area is believed to have made weather conditions risky for take-off, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

More to follow...

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Related Topics

Kenya Forest Service Helicopter Kericho Golf Club Helicopter Crash
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