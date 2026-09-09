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More than 200 families living in tents in Ololama village Trans Mara south after tribal clashes

By Peter Kipkemoi | Sep. 9, 2026
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Families displaced by ethnic clashes shelter at Sankale Comprehensive School in Trans Mara. [Peter Kipkemboi, Standard]

More than 200 families are currently living in tents in Ololama village, Trans Mara South, after their houses were burnt during clashes between the Kipsigis and Siria communities.

According to residents led by David Kosgey who, they returned home after peace was restored only to find their houses reduced to ashes, leaving them with nowhere to sleep.

"We have a lot of problems. Our houses were burnt, we have nowhere to sleep. We are now forced to use tents given to us by the Red Cross to build houses," said Kosgey.

Kosgey added that children, especially those in nursery school, are no longer going to school because the only ECDE School in the area has been turned into a shelter for some of the displaced families.

"Our ECDE children no longer go to school, because the school that was here has become a house for other people. Our young children are now at home, and those from Grade 1 upwards go to Sitet Comprehensive Primary School because they are older," he said.

67-year-old Ruphina Chepkurgat Sigowo narrated how she injured her leg while fleeing during the eviction. She is now appealing to the government to remember them with food aid, as she can no longer work to feed her children.

"When they entered our houses, they told us to get out, so we had to run to save our lives. While I was running, I fell and injured my leg. We are asking the government to look at us, we are living in the bushes," said Ruphina.

52-year-old Lucina Maruu expressed fear over reports of heavy El Nino rains expected in October.

"We have heard there will be heavy El Nino rains. We are asking ourselves, what will the government do when that rain comes? Do you want us to be swept away by water before you intervene?" she posed.

She appealed to President William Ruto to solve their problems just as he solved the Mau issues, saying they have been left behind in terms of development.

Mercy Koech on her part asked the government to provide them with free seedlings, as they have nothing to buy seeds with.

"President William Ruto, we thank you for reducing the price of seeds, but we, the Ololama displaced persons, are asking you to give us relief seedlings, because the crops we had planted in our farms were destroyed by the drought and we were depending on farming for our livelihood," she said.

David Kirui alias Saitoti wants the government to clarify whether the land was actually bought by the government or if it is brokers using the President's name to grab the land.

"We have heard rumours that the Government has bought the land, but now we have a question: President William Ruto, do you know about this or is it brokers who want to take this land using your name?" he asked.

The residents are now calling on the government to urgently intervene before the situation worsens. Also residents have said that if the government fails to listen to their cries, they will not vote for President William Ruto's government in next year's general election, and they will also hold continuous demonstrations until they are heard.

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Trans Mara Ethnic Conflict Wars Family Displacement
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