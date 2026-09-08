Magadi Hospital remains operational amid Tata Chemicals crisis

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Dr Raymond Birya, in charge of Tata Chemicals Magadi’s Level Four Hospital, shows the facility’s wards on September 7, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Medical services at Magadi Hospital remain uninterrupted despite the ongoing standoff between the government and Tata Chemicals Magadi.

A planned abrupt takeover has raised concerns among residents who fear that the transition could disrupt services at the facility.

President William Ruto on Saturday, during his Kajiado development tour, directed the County Government to take over the day-to-day operations and management of the hospital.

However, a spot check by The Standard revealed that the only Level Four facility which serves residents across Magadi Ward continues to provide essential services, including maternity, surgical care, outpatient and inpatient services. Healthcare workers attend to patients at Magadi Hospital on September 7, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The 54-bed hospital was built, equipped and is operated by Tata Chemicals Magadi.

It provides healthcare to the local community at subsidised rates, with all its doctors, clinicians, nurses and pharmacists employed by the multimillion-dollar trona miner.

The facility also serves members registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Residents say the hospital is their only main source of specialised medical care, particularly for maternity, surgical services and inpatient services.

"We have been receiving proper treatment in this facility all over the years; we are worried that if the county Government takes over the facility, services will never be the same again", said Ruth Salinke, a resident.

Their concerns come amid an ongoing strike by public hospital medics, which has already disrupted access to healthcare services in various counties across the country.

Dr Raymond Biryia, in charge of the facility, says he has been treating patients from the far end of the Kenya-Tanzania border.

"We have been treating patients from the far end; the number has been increasing daily following the ongoing nurses' strike", said the Doctor.

A spot check at Kajiado Referral Hospital, the nearest alternative for Magadi residents, more than 100 kilometres away, revealed limited activity.

Only three patients were observed in the ward, with access to medical services severely constrained.

Residents now fear that any disruption at Magadi Hospital will expose them to limited options for accessing critical healthcare.

The only alternative health facilities that we have are Kajiado Referral or Kiserian; the two are far from us and are currently on strike," said Timothy Saidimu.

The Ministry of Mining ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi to shut down its operations on July 29 over allegedly unspecified non-compliance issues.

The announcement, which the president has weighed in on several times in the past few days, has attracted global attention.