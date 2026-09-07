Sh1.3bn Kipkaren dam project set to boost water supply in Eldoret

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Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and water agency officials during a joint inspection of the Kipkaren Dam Water project. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

Residents of Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties are set to benefit after the two devolved units entered into a partnership to complete the Sh1.3 billion Kipkaren Dam Water Supply Project.

The dam at the border of the two counties is a strategic multi-purpose project aimed at strengthening water security and building climate resilience.

Officials from the two counties and the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency conducted a joint inspection of the Kipkaren Dam Water project.

The Kipkaren Dam Water Supply project is funded by the National Government in conjunction with the African Development Bank (ADB) and is expected to transform the lives of Eldoret residents.

The project, to be constructed in Kapseret constituency in Uasin Gishu County, is expected to address the water shortage in Eldoret Town by injecting an additional 23,000 cubic metres of water daily.

About 50,000 residents within Eldoret town and its environs will benefit from the project.

Beyond domestic water supply, the project is expected to support agricultural production and unlock long-term socio-economic opportunities for local communities.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said the resumption of construction works follows the successful procurement and signing of a new contractor.

"The visit provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to evaluate the current status of the project, align on implementation priorities and reaffirm their collective commitment to timely and efficient completion," said Bii.

He assured stakeholders of the county government’s full support throughout the implementation period.

Bii emphasized the importance of close collaboration to ensure the project is completed without delays and in strict accordance with the approved project plan.

Speaking during the inspection, North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency Chief Executive Officer Douglas Murei lauded the partnership in the implementation of the project.

"Today isn't just about checking on concrete and machinery. It's about all of us, every agency and leader present or represented, taking shared ownership of a project that will transform lives in Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties," said Murei.

The North Rift hub of Eldoret relies on a water supply station constructed more than 50 years ago in Kaptagat Forest alongside the Chebara Dam in Elgeyo Marakwet County, which provides 39,000 cubic metres of water per day.

This is against the daily demand of 53,000 cubic metres for Eldoret City, with a population of more than one million people.

Eldoret, which draws its water from the Kaptagat forest ecosystem, requires over 50,000 cubic metres of water, and demand is expected to rise due to population growth following the town's elevation to city status.

Chebara dam in Moiben-Kuserwo Ward, Marakwet West Sub-County in Elgeyo Marakwet County has been supplying 36,000 cubic metres of water per day for more than three decades to Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) and serves the residents of Eldoret town and its environs.

During its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week, ELDOWAS pledged to ensure the provision of safe, high-quality water.

The agency also presented clear strategies to address water demand gaps, expand sanitation, and ensure financial sustainability.

The meeting also endorsed forward-looking measures to strengthen governance, resource mobilization, and inclusive sanitation as Eldoret continues to grow into a City