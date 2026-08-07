Trans Nzoia gets 'safe house' amid rising gender violence cases

Audio By Vocalize

Trans Nzoia County is grappling with an increase in sexual and gender-based violence. (SGBV).[Courtesy]

Trans Nzoia County is grappling with an increase in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) made worse by its location along the Kenya-Uganda border.

According to Judiciary data, Trans Nzoia recorded 1,016 cases in 2025, with 704 concluded through the courts, up from 991 cases in 2024 when 339 were successfully resolved.

However, justice remains elusive for many survivors because of fear and the challenges associated with cross-border crimes.

County Coordinator for the Directorate of Children's Services, Oscar Wanjala, on Wednesday told the press that they are currently handling two defilement cases in which the suspects fled to Uganda after committing the offences.

“We have two active defilement cases in which the alleged perpetrators fled to Uganda. Cross-border cases present a challenge because tracing and returning suspects requires cooperation between authorities in both countries, which often delays justice," said Mr Wanjala.

At the same time, Mr Benjamin Kelwon, the Principal Prosecution Counsel in Trans Nzoia County, said the absence of a dedicated safe house has for years complicated prosecution of SGBV cases in the county.

"In many cases, survivors are unwilling to return to the scene of the crime because they fear retaliation or emotional trauma. This is especially common in incest cases where the perpetrator is a close family member," Mr Kelwon said.

However, survivors of the vice will get a much-needed reprieve following the launch of a 50-bed Gender-Based Violence (GBV) safe house by Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) in collaboration with the county government.

Beyond providing temporary accommodation, the facility will offer counselling, nursing services, legal support and various strategic economic empowerment programmes aimed at helping survivors rebuild their lives.

"The Kenya-Uganda border presents unique challenges because of frequent cross-border movement and harmful cultural practices that sometimes make it difficult for survivors to access justice. Survivors should never be forced to choose between their safety and pursuing justice,” said Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede said.

Dr Odede added: “Ending gender-based violence requires much more than rescuing survivors. We must create safe spaces where they can recover physically, emotionally and economically.”

Police officers working along the Kenya-Uganda border said they have faced challenges in seeking justice for victims. Tom Nyanaro, Kapkoi Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS), said officers have established close working relationships with their Ugandan counterparts to pursue suspects involved in cross-border crimes.

"We have maintained strong cooperation with security agencies across the border. Whenever incidents occur, we share intelligence and coordinate investigations,” said Nyanaro.

However, he said suspects often exploit the porous border to evade arrest. "Some perpetrators cross into Uganda immediately after committing offences, while victims may also relocate before statements are recorded. These movements slow investigations and sometimes discourage survivors from pursuing justice. “We have also had cases of those who have been released on bond crossing to Uganda before the cases are concluded,” he noted.

The officer said the safe house will reduce these challenges by providing secure accommodation for survivors during investigations and court proceedings. The police, the county government and other actors said collaboration is key to stemming gender violence.